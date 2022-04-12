Piers Morgan will soon be back delivering news on his upcoming talk show Uncensored.

The controversial host announced his new series last month to mark the one-year anniversary of him storming off Good Morning Britain.

But when does Uncensored start? And what channel is it on?

Here’s everything you need to know about Piers‘ new show.

Piers Morgan's new show begins later this month

Piers Morgan news: What is Uncensored?

The lively, hour-long prime time show has promised to give viewers the news that matters to them.

Covering topics from the UK and around the world, the show’s panellists will serve up their outspoken views in an honest and straight-talking debate.

As well as Piers, several others presenters have been announced for the new show.

These include Jeremy Kyle, Julia Hartley-Brewer and Mike Graham.

Meanwhile, political journalist Tom Newton Dunn will present a weeknight news and current affairs programme on TalkTV: The News Desk.

The primetime launch schedule will also see the debut of The Talk featuring Sharon Osbourne.

TalkTV and @PiersUncensored will air on all major linear TV platforms: Sky (channel 526), Virgin Media (channel 627), Freeview (channel 237) and Freesat (channel 217) from April 25, plus Sky Glass, in the coming months. https://t.co/aInaYpJeLd pic.twitter.com/WcnW7r795x — News UK (@NewsUK) April 12, 2022

When does Piers’ new show Uncensored start?

The new global show will go to air for the first time on April 25.

Viewers can tune in on TalkTV on all major linear TV platforms – Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat.

TalkTV will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus and on YouTube.

Furthermore, US fans can watch the show ON Fox Nation and on Sky News Australia in Australia.

News UK EVP, President of Broadcasting, Scott Taunton said: “TalkTV will be a new voice for viewers who are interested in straight talking opinions and world-class expert insight on news and current affairs. I’m delighted that the channel will be available to everyone in the UK via Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored will be the flagship prime time show – a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting.

“It will be must-see TV and everyone in the UK will be able to tune in live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.”

Piers previously hosted alongside Susanna Reid on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What has Piers said?

Piers previously announced his return to television on Twitter last month.

In a trailer for his new show, he shared: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“Well, this shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.

I also want it to annoy all the right people.

“So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show. Its main purpose will be to cancel cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.”

In addition, Piers said: “I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the newsmaking interviews. Also that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m Piers Morgan, uncensored.”

