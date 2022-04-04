BBC Breakfast: Dan Walker announces he’s leaving show as fans divided

Dan Walker has announced he’s leaving BBC Breakfast for a new role on Channel 5.

The presenter shared the news on Twitter today in a video as he said he’ll be presenting Channel 5‘s flagship news bulletin 5 News as well as fronting a range of new programming on the channel.

Dan started the clip saying: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

Dan hosts BBC Breakfast with Sally Nugent (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast

“I’m really excited. But this has also been a massive decision for me because I love Breakfast.

“I love working alongside Sally [Nugent] and I love the team there.”

Dan continued: “But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often.

“I can’t wait.”

Concluding his video, Dan said: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

In a statement, Dan added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5.

Dan is joining Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet.

“The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.”

Meanwhile, Editor of 5 News Cait FitzSimons said: “I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News.

“We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters.

“I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation.”

BBC Breakfast fans are divided over the news that Dan is leaving (Credit: BBC)

Who will host 5 News with Dan Walker?

Dan will join Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, who co-presents 5 News. He’s replacing Dr Sian Williams as lead anchor.

Fans are divided over the news, with many gutted to see Dan leave BBC Breakfast.

One person said: “Gutted to hear you’re leaving BBC Breakfast as love seeing you and Sally together.”

Another tweeted: “Noooo! I’ll miss you on BBC Breakfast but wish you all the best with Channel 5.”

One added: “Oh Dan, so sorry that you won’t be on Breakfast anymore.”

However, others felt excited to see Dan join Channel 5.

One said: “So disappointed you’re leaving breakfast but look forward to watching you on C5.. Good luck Dan!!”

Another exclaimed: “Congrats Dan, looking forward to seeing you on there soon!”

A third wrote: “Congratulations Dan, the Breakfast gang will miss you. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.”

