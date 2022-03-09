BBC Breakfast viewers rushed to praise the show’s presenters today (March 9), as Dan Walker was missing from the red sofa.

The presenter usually appears on the BBC One programme from Monday to Wednesday, before Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt take over.

However, Sally Nugent hosted alongside Jon Kay.

Jon Kay stepped in for Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent host

Dan is yet to offer an explanation behind his absence on social media.

However, it appears that some viewers much preferred his replacement.

Many took to Twitter to praise Jon as he stepped in for the original host.

Read more: Dan Walker responds to BBC Breakfast viewers as they question his appearance today

One said: “Joh Kay much better at presenting serious news than Dan Walker.”

Another added: “John Kay is excellent but Dan Walker should stick to football #BBCBreakfast.”

In addition, a third agreed: “Jon Kay is a great presenter.”

Dan usually hosts the show every Monday to Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, others were left impressed after Jon grilled British transport minister Grant Shapps.

Following the interview, one tweeted: “@jonkay01 good interview with Grant Shapps – nowhere to hide!”

A second shared: “@grantshapps proving this morning on @BBCNews whether #UKGovernment should hang its head in shame. Govts attitude is as moronic as it is inhumane well done @jonkay01 for holding him to account.”

Dan Walker should stick to football.

A third added: “Absolutely superb questioning of Mr Shapps. It was good to see you holding him to account. Please keep pushing the government to speed up the whole visa application system. Well done.”

Another posted: “Brilliant work from Jon Kay holding this morality free zone to account. A litany of ‘maybes’ and ‘soons’ from Shapps (or maybe Michael Green?) and not an ounce of shame.”

In addition, a fourth praised Sally, saying: “@sallynugent Love your dress again this morning. Loving your style.”

@jonkay01 good interview with grant shapps – nowhere to hide! — Martin Pailthorpe (@MPailthorpe) March 9, 2022

.@grantshapps proving this morning on @BBCNews whether #UKGovernment should hang it's head in shame. Govts attitude is as moronic as it is inhumane well done @jonkay01 for holding him to account 👏 — Nurse socialist (@robkeat) March 9, 2022

Jon Kay is a great presenter. https://t.co/26RP7kiif2 — Lady Laura (@lauran1902) March 9, 2022

John Kaye is excellent but Dan Walker should stick to football. #bbcbreakfast — OLD CANUTE (@old_canute) March 9, 2022

Where is Dan Walker this morning ?? Most weeks he’s only doing 2 days !! Why ?? Yet another show on BBC where there is no continuity. It’s a shambles. John Kaye is so dull. — Marge Doyle (@MargeDoyle18) March 9, 2022

Absolutely superb questioning of Mr Shapps . It was good to see you holding him to account. Please keep pushing the government to speed up the whole visa application system. Well done. — LINDA MORGAN (@LINDAMO88848784) March 9, 2022

BBC viewers call for Dan to return

Despite being a hit with some viewers, others complained over Jon replacing Dan on the show.

One wrote: “Where is Dan Walker this morning?? Most weeks he’s only doing 2 days!! Why?? Yet another show on BBC where there is no continuity. It’s a shambles. John Kaye is so dull.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker hits back after he’s accused of ‘cutting off’ guest

Another asked: “@BBCBreakfast WHERE’S DAN?”

It comes after Dan was forced to address viewers after they questioned his appearance during Tuesday’s show.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.