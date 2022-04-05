Dan Walker has broken his silence over his decision to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5.

Presenter and former Strictly star Dan announced this week that he is leaving the BBC for good.

After the news broke on Monday, Dan and his co-star Sally Nugent felt the need to address the news on today’s (April 5) show.

Dan Walker discussed his decision to join Channel 5 earlier today (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker on his move to Channel 5

“We’ve been friends for 20 years, we worked together for six months,” said Sally. “And you’re off!”

“Yes,” he replied. “But as you know – as I explained to you before all the news came out – this has been a really difficult decision for me.

“Probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career. Because I love you to bits and I love working with you.”

“I love you too, Daniel,” replied Sally.

Dan went on to share that working for the BBC has been the best years of his career so far.

I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken.

But he added that it was time for him to experience new opportunities.

He said: “And I love the team at BBC Breakfast.

“The six years I’ve had on this sofa have been the best six years of my career by some distance. But I think sometimes opportunities come by and you have to grab them, don’t you?

“I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everybody that works on the show, it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5. And also, go and make some other programmes outside of here.”

Dan Walker’s decision to move to Channel 5 shocked some fans (Credit: BBC)

Dan doesn’t want his time at the BBC to end forever

Meanwhile, in a video shared on Channel 5’s Twitter on Monday, Dan said the move was “hopefully not goodbye” to the BBC.

“Hopefully it’s [the move] not goodbye to the BBC. I’ve had the privilege of working with some incredible people on iconic programmes,” he said.

Dan then listed some, including his coverage of the Olympics and World Cups.

“Hopefully, this won’t close the door on that,” he added.

