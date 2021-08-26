Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to reveal his goddaughter, Gabby Tomlinson, is happily engaged.

It’s not often the former Good Morning Britain host, 56, sheds some positivity on his social media accounts.

But while on holiday in Antigua with his three sons, Piers announced the joyous news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Piers Morgan shares family news on Instagram

Earlier today (August 26), Piers shared a screenshot of a video call with his goddaughter.

The shot showed the controversial host on a boat while Gabby flashed her ring at the camera.

Piers appeared delighted in the photo, which he followed with a picture of Gabby and her partner Harry.

Fabulous news

He captioned the post: “When your goddaughter FaceTimes you as you’re out at sea, and says nothing as she flashes a big sparkly ring!

“Congrats on your engagement Gabby & Harry – fabulous news.”

Fans rushed to comment on the announcement, with one joking: “She wants you to pay for the wedding.”

Piers Morgan took to Instagram to make a family announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second added: “What a lucky girl having you as a godfather!”

Another penned: “Lovely news!! Something positive today!!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Who wouldn’t want Piers Morgan as their godfather? Congratulations!”

Read more: Piers Morgan responds to reports GMB staff ‘are desperate for him to return’

Piers is currently away with his three sons Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24 and Bertie, 20.

During the trip, the group have shared a series of intimate holiday snaps.

One included a photograph of Piers in the sea, captioned: “Plotting global domination.”

Piers is currently away with his three sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers hits out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

However, the break hasn’t stopped Piers from taking yet another shot at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former GMB star hit out at the couple on Twitter earlier today.

It came after a Daily Mail article claimed that Harry and Meghan were considering naming the ‘royal racist’ in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Read more: Piers Morgan fumes over sexiest male results

Addressing the headlines, Piers tweeted: “Go on then, you gutless weasels – name the supposed royal racist and let them respond.”

He added: “Otherwise you continue to smear the whole family.”

Meanwhile, just last month, Piers also slammed Harry after the news of his tell-all book.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.