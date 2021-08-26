Piers Morgan has branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “gutless weasels”.

The ex Good Morning Britain anchor lashed out at the royals in an extraordinary rant on Twitter.

It came after an article claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “considered naming the royal racist” in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan and Harry again (Credit: ITV)

Harry and Meghan: What’s the latest?

The couple’s Finding Freedom book has been updated and a new chapter has been added.

According to the Daily Mail, the unauthorised biography makes several new claims.

Apparently the couple “weighed up” sharing details of the comment about son Archie’s potential skin colour.

However, Meghan ultimately told Oprah it would be “very damaging to them” if they named the royal at the centre of the story.

The leaked epilogue also claims that Prince William was “furious” about the televised interview.

A friend of the duchess also claims the royal family has taken “little accountability” over the allegations in the months that have passed since the interview.

The updated book launches next week.

The couple debated revealing the name of the so-called ‘royal racist’ (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan wades into Harry and Meghan royal row

Never one to stand by and watch from the sidelines, Piers has waded into the Harry and Meghan argument.

Sharing a picture of the front page of the newspaper, he made his feelings about the couple more than clear.

Almost as if he were daring the couple to name names, Piers said: “Go on then, you gutless weasels – name the supposed royal racist and let them respond.”

He added: “Otherwise you continue to smear the whole family.”

Is Piers ‘obsessed’ with Sussexes?

However, the tweet did serve to infuriate some of Piers’ followers.

One said: “Had they named this person you would have not believed them as there is no evidence, and gone on about it forever.

“If you moved on to another topic you might stop people from thinking you’re obsessed with those two.”

However, others agreed that Meghan and Harry do need to name the “royal racist”.

“Agree, just say it for heavens sake. Get it out there, deal with the fallout and move on,” said one.

