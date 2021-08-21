In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has responded to reports Good Morning Britain staff really want him to return to the show.

An insider source had said that many believe a GMB comeback for Piers is the “only way” ratings can revert to what they once were.

After refusing to apologise for comments he made about Meghan Markle live on air, Piers chose to step down from his hosting role.

GMB staff reportedly want Piers Morgan back on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan news

The show has tested various male replacements since – including Richard Madeley and Adil Ray. But seemingly no one can quite fit into Piers’ boots.

The insider source told the Mail Online: “Everyone on the show would absolutely love to see Piers come back because, in many ways, they feel that’s the only way the ratings dive can be reversed.

“It’s not beyond the realms because he still talks to Susanna. And despite everything that happens he is still in touch with many who worked on the programme.”

However, a spokesperson for GMB said: “Good Morning Britain’s audience share year-to-date stands at 22%, which is in line with 2020, and up on 2019’s audience share by 1.2 share points.

“The show’s audience is holding up well therefore in 2021, and is also posting year-on-year increases for family audiences, and 16-34 year old viewers.”

Piers Morgan refused to apologise over his Meghan Markle comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan on Twitter

An insider also disputed the claims, saying: “The fighting spirit in the newsroom is as strong as ever, buoyed up by a stream of scoops, news exclusives and outstanding live reporting.

“GMB absolutely remain the ones to beat in the TV news stakes.

“Only yesterday saw GMB presented by Richard Bacon and Susanna Reid get 23 % share of viewing which is up 20 % up on last year so GMB remains in very good shape.”

Meanwhile, Piers also responded on Twitter today: “Unfortunately, I still don’t believe a word Pinocchio Princess says, so this won’t be happening…” referring to Meghan.

Piers hosted GMB with Susanna (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One of his followers replied: “By saying unfortunately, it points to the fact that you would like to.

“Just come back and stop my wife from saying, it’s not the same without Piers, every morning.”

Piers said: “Please apologise to your wife. I didn’t actually want to leave, I was really enjoying it.

“Unfortunately, Meghan Markle told my bosses she wasn’t enjoying it quite as much, so I left.”

Piers then told another fan that he’ll be “back on your TV soon”.

Piers Morgan was a polarising figure on GMB – but also a ratings hit (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers has said on several occasions that he’s had talks with ITV about a TV comeback.

However, nothing has been formally confirmed or announced as of yet.

Piers previously told Sean Hannity on Fox News: “I’ve have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show.

ITV ‘reached out’ to Piers

“I don’t want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party. As the Americans say, they reached out. There have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

“It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It’s their problem to work out . . . but never say never.”

What’s more, he also previously told The Sun: “They reached out – there have been approaches. Never say never.

“I was hired [by GMB] to give very strong, honestly held opinions, which I did. But in the end I was asked to apologise for a genuinely held opinion.”

