Piers Morgan admits to putting his 'fabulous' mum 'through a lot of stress'

Piers Morgan has shared a picture to mark his mum's 76th birthday, admitting he's put her 'through a lot of stress'.

Piers Morgan admits to putting his mother 'through a lot of stress' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Birthday message

The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a picture to his Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday to my fabulous mother.

"I’ve put her through a lot of stress but to make up for it, I make sure she meets a lot of movie stars."

In the snap Piers is smiling alongside his mother Gabrielle and Hollywood actor Sean Penn.

Piers' followers rushed to compliment glamorous Gabrielle, with one writing: "Your mam looks fab! Happy birthday to her."

"She looks a generation younger," someone else added.

A third posted: "Wow she looks so young."

Supportive mum

At the end of April, Gabrielle waded into Piers' argument with Lord Alan Sugar after he called her son an 'utter disgrace' and 'bully'.

Lord Sugar tweeted a link to a report about Piers' treatment of MP Victoria Atkins during their interview and wrote: "You are a utter disgrace @piersmorgan.

"I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV.

"I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully."

Seeing red, Gabrielle hit back: "I am the proudest Mum in the world."

"The only journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this," she added.

Speeding ticket

On Saturday (June 6) Piers took to Twitter to admit he'd been pulled over by police for breaking the speed limit.

The ITV presenter said the incident happened when he was on his way to a charity golf event.

However he held his hands up and admitted he was in the wrong.

The outspoken journalist was rushing due to being late to attend the Paddy Power Golf event.

Other famous faces including Andrew Flintoff, Harry Kane and Peter Crouch were also taking part in the day.

Highlighting racism

In the social media post, he said: "I was caught speeding today, on my way to the #PPGolf charity day. No complaints, I was late, rushing and in the wrong.

"The police officers who stopped me were respectful, polite and treated me with dignity.

"This black man got none of those things. What an inhuman disgrace."

I was caught speeding today, on my way to the #PPGolf charity day. No complaints, I was late, rushing & in the wrong. The police officers who stopped me were respectful, polite & treated me with dignity. This black man got none of those things. What an inhuman disgrace. 👇 https://t.co/tvYKXQxf5h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2020

Using his speeding confession to highlight issues of racial discrimination, Piers shared a video clip of a black man being arrested for speeding and also resisting arrest in the US by a police officer.

