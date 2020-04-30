The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 30th April 2020
Piers Morgan's mum hits back at Lord Alan Sugar for calling him 'utter disgrace' and 'bully'

She waded in to their ongoing feud on Twitter

By Dominique Ayling
TV presenter Piers Morgan's mum has waded into his ongoing feud with Lord Alan Sugar after he called him 'an utter disgrace'.

The protective mum leapt to her son's defence, posting a comment underneath one of Lord Sugar's rants.

Gabrielle, 73, defended the Good Morning Britain host on Twitter.

Piers Morgan's mum Gabrielle has defended her son (Credit: WENN.com)

It was after Lord Sugar tweeted a link to a report about Piers' treatment of MP Victoria Atkins during their interview.

A furious Piers slammed the MP for laughing during an interview about the lack of PPE available to health and social care workers.

What did Lord Sugar say?

Lord Sugar tweeted: "You are a utter disgrace @piersmorgan.

"I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV.

"I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully."

Seeing red, Gabrielle hit back: "I am the proudest Mum in the world."

"The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this," she added.

However, Lord Sugar quickly replied to the protective mum writing: "Well Mrs Morgan you are the only one he will listen to.

"He has gone over the top and needs a harsh word from you to calm down."

Alan Sugar has criticised Piers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The point is he is blowing into the wind. The Gov don't take a blind bit of notice of him," he added.

Piers and Lord Sugar have had a good-natured rivalry since Piers appeared on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice back in 2007.

However, now things seem more serious.

Lord Sugar has accused Piers of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for his own gain.

"Whatever the government is trying to do, they are working their hardest," Lord Sugar told The Sun, commenting on Piers' questioning of MPs.

In addition, he said: "They’re not deliberately not getting equipment to the NHS, there is a problem with the supply chain.

"It’s totally irresponsible and normal people watching at home get worried."

