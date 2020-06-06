The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 6th June 2020
Piers Morgan admits to being caught speeding by police

The presenter blames being late and rushing for breaking the speed limit

By Niamh Spence
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has admitted he was pulled over by police for breaking the speed limit on Friday.

He revealed his mistake in a Twitter post released to his 7.5 million followers. The ITV presenter said the incident happened when he was on his way to a charity golf event.

However he held his hands up and admitted he was in the wrong.

Piers has admitted he was in the wrong (Credit: SplashNews.com)

No complaints, I was late, rushing and in the wrong.

The outspoken journalist and GMB host was rushing due to being late to attend the Paddy Power Golf event. Other famous faces including Andrew Flintoff, Harry Kane and Peter Crouch were also taking part in the day.

In the social media post, he said: "I was caught speeding today, on my way to the #PPGolf charity day. No complaints, I was late, rushing and in the wrong. The police officers who stopped me were respectful, polite and treated me with dignity.

"This black man got none of those things. What an inhuman disgrace."

Piers highlights racial discrimination in his post

In his Twitter post, Piers shared a video clip of a black man being arrested for speeding and also resisting arrest in the US by a police officer.

Initially, the video continues to show the man questioning the reason for the police's actions. Later, he is seen being wrestled to the ground by the officer and a colleague.

After the recent death of George Floyd in the US, racial discrimination has grabbed headlines and as a result police behaviour is under the microscope.

In a social media post, Piers blames rushing and lateness. (Credit: ITV)

Breaking the speed limit angers Twitter fans

Piers shared his post with his 7.5 million followers on Twitter, but not everyone was a fan of his honest and upfront approach.

Some of Piers' followers reacted with anger, with many furious at his lack of respect for the speed limit.

