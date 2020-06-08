Piers Morgan brands guest 'sneering and shameful' as he cuts off GMB interview

Piers Morgan has branded a GMB guest "sneering, arrogant, dismissive, inhuman and shameful".

Earlier today (Monday, June 8), Good Morning Britain hosts Piers and Susanna Reid interviewed the lawyer of one of the police officers who detained murder victim George Floyd.

GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were staggered by the interview (Credit: ITV)

Earl Gray is representing Thomas Lane, who was present when Derek Chauvin knelt on George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 minutes, resulting in his death.

Earl Gray was seemingly in combative mood (Credit: ITV)

Gray confrontationally shoved his face right into his camera as he accused Piers and Susanna of being "biased" and "opinionated" during the heated exchange.

Piers asked Gray if he felt Chauvin did something wrong to which he replied that he'd only watched the video footage to see what his own client did.

Piers then said: "Your client must have heard, as we’ve all heard, George calling out 16 times in five minutes that he couldn’t breathe.

"When you hear a human being saying, ‘I can’t breathe’ that number of times, why don’t you just say, 'This guy can’t breathe, we need to stop him from dying?'.

Gray berated Piers for interrupting him (Credit: ITV)

Earl said: "Well, what would you have done? He said twice, 'Shall we roll him over?'"

Piers replied: "[I would have said] 'I’m really sorry but this guy is dying in front of us, I’m not going to be party to it. That’s what a human reaction would be..."

Hindsight

Gray interjected: "That’s very good hindsight, you’re not a police officer..."

Piers jumped back in: "It’s not hindsight..."

Back to Gray, who snapped: "What, you gonna interrupt me all the time? Or do I get to talking and you can argue?

"You’re not a police officer, a police officer is trained to follow orders, and he was following his belief that he was doing what was right."

Gray then slammed the presenters for bringing race into the debate before expressing his regret at agreeing to the appearance - and cutting himself off.

Piers slammed the "extraordinary and depressing" interview on Twitter shortly afterwards.

Wow. What an extraordinary & depressing interview with the lawyer for one of the #GeorgeFloyd murder police officers. Sneering, arrogant, dismissive, inhuman,shameful. 👇 pic.twitter.com/hfaNhq4DDX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

Earlier in the show, Good Morning Britain hosts Piers and Susanna spoke to the lawyer for George Floyd's family.

'They refused to offer him any humanity.' The Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 why Derek Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder for the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/cVbKJ52hHL — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 8, 2020

