The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 8th June 2020
TV

Piers Morgan brands guest 'sneering and shameful' as he cuts off GMB interview

It was a sour note on today's Good Morning Britain

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: GMB, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has branded a GMB guest "sneering, arrogant, dismissive, inhuman and shameful".

Earlier today (Monday, June 8), Good Morning Britain hosts Piers and Susanna Reid interviewed the lawyer of one of the police officers who detained murder victim George Floyd.

GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were staggered by the interview (Credit: ITV)

Earl Gray is representing Thomas Lane, who was present when Derek Chauvin knelt on George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 minutes, resulting in his death.

Earl Gray was seemingly in combative mood (Credit: ITV)

Gray confrontationally shoved his face right into his camera as he accused Piers and Susanna of being "biased" and "opinionated" during the heated exchange.

Piers asked Gray if he felt Chauvin did something wrong to which he replied that he'd only watched the video footage to see what his own client did.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Piers then said: "Your client must have heard, as we’ve all heard, George calling out 16 times in five minutes that he couldn’t breathe.

"When you hear a human being saying, ‘I can’t breathe’ that number of times, why don’t you just say, 'This guy can’t breathe, we need to stop him from dying?'.

Gray berated Piers for interrupting him (Credit: ITV)

Earl said: "Well, what would you have done? He said twice, 'Shall we roll him over?'"

Piers replied: "[I would have said] 'I’m really sorry but this guy is dying in front of us, I’m not going to be party to it. That’s what a  human reaction would be..."

Hindsight

Gray interjected: "That’s very good hindsight, you’re not a police officer..."

Piers jumped back in: "It’s not hindsight..."

Back to Gray, who snapped: "What, you gonna interrupt me all the time? Or do I get to talking and you can argue?

"You’re not a police officer, a police officer is trained to follow orders, and he was following his belief that he was doing what was right."

Gray then slammed the presenters for bringing race into the debate before expressing his regret at agreeing to the appearance - and cutting himself off.

Piers slammed the "extraordinary and depressing" interview on Twitter shortly afterwards.

Earlier in the show, Good Morning Britain hosts Piers and Susanna spoke to the lawyer for George Floyd's family.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

GMB Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan emotional as Susanna Reid delivers tribute to Kate Garraway on GMB
Wife of BBC presenter Mark Chapman has died aged 44
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye to catch Geoff out as she moves in with him?
MPs warn beaches could be forced to close if crowds spark second wave
Saturday Morning fans thrilled as James Martin shares exciting news
Fern Britton breaks silence on divorce saying she 'misses' Phil