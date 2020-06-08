Piers Morgan emotional as Susanna Reid delivers tribute to Kate Garraway on GMB

Piers Morgan was uncharacteristically quiet and clearly moved as an emotional Susanna Reid paid tribute to Kate Garraway on this morning’s GMB.

The Good Morning Britain presenters took a few moments to reflect on their co-star after she spoke out about husband Derek Draper’s ongoing plight following his battle with coronavirus.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are close to Kate Garraway as well as GMB co-star Ben Shephard (Credit: Splash)

At the top of today’s show, Susanna said: "Before we begin, I think we both just want to send our love to our colleague and friend Kate Garraway.

"We both watched her interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Millions of you watched as well as she told you and us all about the situation about Derek.

"Absolutely heartbreaking for the family. And then she did an interview over the weekend, more details came out.

"So huge, huge love to Kate, she's going through hell, the family's going through hell. There is hope still, of course.

"And she said they were hoping for 'that miracle' - and we're all hoping with her. So huge love to Kate."

On Friday, mum-of-two Kate explained that Derek was now free of the killer virus. But it has has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he will recover.

Kate updated viewers on Derek's condition on Friday (Credit: ITV)

"He's now COVID-free, the fight of the virus has been won," she said.

'Absolute miracle'

"But it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that.

"It is an absolute miracle that he's still here."

Kate then spoke of the final words she exchanged with her husband of 15 years before he was placed in an induced coma.

Huge, huge love to Kate, she's going through hell, the family's going through hell.

She said: "He couldn't really speak to me because of the mask, but he was begging me, 'I feel like I'm suffocating, please let them put me in a coma', because there was a debate about that.

'You have saved me'

"But I said, 'No we've got to wait,' because if his lungs can handle it that's better. Then on the Sunday morning they rang me up and said we're going to be him in a coma, and he just said to me, 'I love you, I have to leave you', and I said, 'It's only for three or four days and you're going to be fine, this is good.

"He said to me, 'You have saved my life, I don't just mean now, I mean marrying me and the children,' and I said, 'I love you, I love you' - and then he was gone and that was it."

Kate and Derek with their children, Billy and Darcey (Credit: Splash)

'Sad and anxious'

Kate also spoke of her concern for their children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, and how she wanted to be okay for them. But, Kate added, she is clearly very sad and anxious.

