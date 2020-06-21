Michelle Keegan melts hearts as she introduces new addition to family

Actress Michelle Keegan has taken to social media to introduce her adorable new family member - a miniature dachshund called Nelly.

The Our Girl star, 33, proudly showed off the tiny puppy, which is her brother's, in a sweet Instagram snap on Saturday evening (June 20).

In the photo, Michelle looks lovingly at the tiny dog as she cradles the pooch in her arms.

She captioned the shot: "Welcome to the family pretty girl. P.S she’s my brothers puppy not mine #nelly #minidachshund."

Michelle's celebrity pals were quick to comment, with Ruth Langsford writing: "ADORABLE!"

Ryan Thomas added: "Big pic."

In addition, Emmerdale's Charley Webb gushed: "Can’t cope with her."

Michelle is a dog lover (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle regularly shows off her own dogs on Instagram, including miniature dachshund, Phoebe, and Chihuahua, Pip.

The former soap star was recently joined by Pip in a photoshoot, where she gatecrashed on Michelle posing in her latest summer collection for Very.

Wag life

The post comes days after news broke the stunning star could be set to become the most glamorous WAG in the UK.

According to The Sun, Michelle's husband Mark Wright is wanted by football club Billericay Town and could be in with a deal with the non-league side’s boss Jamie O’Hara.

Mark and Michelle wed in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark, who found fame in TOWIE, was regarded highly by the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham as a youngster.

Most recently he showed off his silky skills in Soccer Aid charity games in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

A source told the publication: "Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch."

They continued: "He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.

"Now Jamie has offered him a late lifeline back into football. It won’t be a groundbreaking wage but it could see him earning money to play the sport he loves again."

Michelle's tears

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Michelle revealed she was reduced to tears by Kate and Rio Ferdinand's pregnancy reveal.

The famous couple made the announcement on Thursday (June 19).

And it appears the news certainly touched a nerve with Michelle, who admitted the emotional clip brought her to tears.

Commenting on Kate's video, the former Corrie star wrote: "Awwww that made me cry. Huge congratulations to you all, lovely news."

