Stacey Dooley ruins boyfriend Kevin Clifton's romantic gesture with savage dig

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed how girlfriend Stacey Dooley ruined a romantic gesture of his with a savage dig.

The professional dancer, 37, was hoping to sweep Stacey off her feet before she quickly stopped him to recall a past incident.

Detailing the moment on Twitter, Kevin wrote: "I just lovingly picked Stacey Dooley up.

Kevin's romantic gesture was ruined by girlfriend Stacey (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Susanna Reid reveals painful injuries after taking up cycling in London

"@StaceyDooley: Put me down you're goNna drop me! Me: No I'm not.

"@StaceyDooley: Well you did in the Lindy Hop."

Kevin's failed gesture left followers in hysterics, with one writing: "The iconic Lindy-Hop-a-thon will never be forgotten. Such a golden TV moment!"

Another said: "Ruined the moment. Sounds like she ain't gonna let you forget that in a hurry lol."

I just lovingly picked @StaceyDooley up@StaceyDooley : Put me down you’re gona drop me!



Me: No I’m not@StaceyDooley : Well you did in the Lindy Hop



😐😐😐 — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) June 18, 2020

A third added: "Awww but.... a woman never forgets lol!!"

Meanwhile, former co-star Neil Jones shared Kevin's tweet and added: "We drop a partner once and they never let you forget it."

Kevin's Strictly journey

Kevin announced he was leaving the hit BBC One show after seven years in March.

Following the news, the dancer - who won the coveted Glitterball trophy back in 2018 with Stacey - said he couldn't see himself doing the show "into his forties".

The pair started dating early last year (Credit: Splash)

Read more: The One Show viewers distracted by ex-Strictly star Darcey Bussell's home decor

"Me leaving gives younger dancers the chance to come through now," Kevin told The Sun. "Nobody is bigger than the show.

"At age 23 it would be different. I'd look at it and think, 'I can stay on this for the next ten or 15 years,' but at 37 years old I was thinking, 'I'm going to turn 38.'

"If it's going to be similar to what I have already done I don't see myself doing it into my forties. I have got so many other interests and I thought, 'I'll have to leave at some point.'"

Kevin reportedly planned to quit Strictly in 2018 after his win with Stacey, 33, but was persuaded to stay by show bosses.

The pair went public with their romance last year - just months after winning the show together.

They recently sparked engagement rumours after sharing a loved-up photo, with some fans convinced Stacey was wearing a ring.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.