Susanna Reid reveals painful injuries after taking up cycling in London

Presenter Susanna Reid was left injured while riding her bike in London for the first time.

The Good Morning Britain, 49, revealed she was inspired to take up cycling in a bid to avoid using public transport during the ongoing pandemic.

However, her first outing didn't exactly go to plan as she suffered a nasty injury on her shins.

Susanna Reid was left injured while riding her bike in London for the first time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Writing in her Daily Mail column, she said: "My first go doesn’t start well: trying to manoeuvre it out of my house, I end up with bruised shins."

Susanna later added: "It feels wonderful knowing I can still do it, but the first hazard is a surprising one — pedestrians, nearly all absorbed in their phones as they cross the road.

"Plus, social distancing on narrow pavements means they keep swerving into the road. At one point, I play a nervous game of chicken with a runner, before he ducks between parked cars."

Despite her first attempt, she admitted she won't be cycling to work any time soon as "helmet hair wouldn’t look good on air".

Susanna detailed her disastrous bike ride (Credit: Splash)

Susanna recently showed off her new wheels on Instagram.

The snap showed the TV star happily smiling while perched upon a red Ridgeback Avenida 7.

She sported a trendy denim shirt, green joggers and a helmet.

Other achievements

Susanna's post comes days after Good Morning Britain became the highest rated ITV show for the first time ever.

Co-star Piers Morgan celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: "BREAKING: For the first time ever, ⁦‪@gmb‬⁩ was ITV's highest rated show (25.5% audience share) yesterday across the whole day/night.

"Thanks for watching and thanks to our brilliant editorial and production teams for all they've done during this pandemic."

