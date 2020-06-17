The One Show viewers distracted by ex-Strictly star Darcey Bussell's home decor

Fans of The One Show all appeared to be making the same joke during an interview with Darcey Bussell.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 51, was on the programme last night (Tuesday, June 16) to chat about her involvement in the CBBC's Celebrity Supply Teacher programme.

As part of the project, Darcey will be teaching children to dance.

What happened on The One Show?

Darcey Bussell featured on The One Show to chat about her work on CBBC's Celebrity Supply Teacher (Credit: BBC)

The One Show host Alex Jones asked her about the benefits of dancing and why it's important for kids.

Darcey explained: "It keeps us happy, it keeps us healthy. It's a full-body workout [and is] great for the mind as well. Memory expansion, building on all the steps you learn, linking them together. The complexity of that.

"It's stimulating, it's engaging... so many attributes but mainly, it's fun and entertaining."

Viewers at home poked fun at Darcey's sparsely decorated kitchen-lounge (Credit: BBC)

But it seems a number of viewers at home were distracted the decor - or lack of it - in Darcey's home.

On the screen behind her, as she chatted with Alex and her co-host Michael Ball, the room behind her appeared sparsely decorated and minimalist in design.

Viewers jokingly asked if Darcey - who left Strictly last year - had been burgled or was broadcasting from a prison.

What did viewers say?

One quipped: "Has somebody pinched her furniture?"

Another asked: "Is Darcey Bussell in prison? #theoneshow."

"Has Darcey Bussell been burgled??" joked a third.

A fourth tweeted, along with a laughing-crying emoji: "Someone tell Darcey she's been robbed! #TheOneShow."

Someone else asked simply: "Why hasn't Darcey Bussel got any furniture or pictures on her wall? #theoneshow."

Elsewhere in the interview, Alex asked about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Royal Ballet School and Royal Academy of Dance.

Darcey said: "All the arts... are really really suffering. And in ballet, you need studios, you need time to rehearse. Locked away at home and trying to work out and keep your strength and technique going.

"All of those things, and just the enjoyment of putting productions on... are not going to happen for a long time. It's devastating."

