Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton spark engagement rumours with photo

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have sparked engagement rumours after sharing a loved-up photo.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple won the BBC show in 2018 and later confirmed they were an item.

Stacey, 33, and Kevin shared a sweet photo of them during lockdown and fans think they've spotted a ring.

In the picture, Stacey is still sitting on a chair and holding Kevin's arm as he stood alongside her.

Fans gushed over the image, with many wondering if the couple were engaged.

What did fans say?

One person said: "Engagement ring?"

Another commented: "Engaged? Congrats."

Fans are convinced Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are engaged (Credit: BBC)

A third added: "Engagement picture?"

One wrote: "Congratulations- I spy a pretty ring."

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Stacey and Kevin for comment.

Kevin and Stacey grew close during the 2018 version of Strictly.

Kevin quits Strictly

Earlier this year Kevin announced he was saying goodbye to the BBC show after seven years.

In a statement shared to the Strictly Twitter page, the programme said that Kevin would be "hugely missed".

The couple won Strictly back in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The statement added: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018. He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby."

Meanwhile, Kevin said in a statement: "I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world."

Stacey paid tribute to Kevin at the time.

Kevin quit Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

She wrote: "...will always be the King of Strictly. Well done darlin. Watch this space!!!!"

