Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child together

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Rio shared the same video and accompanied it with this message: "We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!

"Kate and I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world.

"The reaction though!"

Kate is said to believe she is carrying a baby girl.

Kate's excited to be adding to the Ferdy brood (Credit: Splash)

A source close to the pair told The Sun: "Everyone is deliriously happy. Kate’s pregnancy has made everyone beam with joy.

"She’s had a rough few weeks, but couldn’t be happier. She always wanted her own children with Rio, and to grow his existing family. Everyone is so excited."

Kate is already a loving stepmum to Rio's kids Tate, Tia and Lorenz.

She and the former football ace tied the knot in Turkey in September 2019.

It seems that the kids had been hoping for news of a new sibling for some time.

Kate and Rio have been married since 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate recently revealed that they had predicted when a baby brother or sister would join them.

Awkward questions

In an interview with The Sun, she said: "Conversations have got a bit graphic with the kids. They're saying: 'When are you going to do it, then?' It's so funny."

She added: "One of them said: 'You're not going to have [sex] in lockdown while we're in the house, so I think you're going to have it in October.'

"I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm having this conversation!'"

The 29-year-old added: "That's just part of being a parent, isn't it? Where is the love life?!

"We're getting a little bit of time here and there, but I wouldn't call it couple time."

She joked: "We're busy, our time together might be talking about cleaning the toilet, rather than: 'Oh, I love you so much!'"

Kate Ferdinand has embraced her role as step mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate documented her journey into being a stepmum in a critically acclaimed BBC documentary Rio and Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily, which was a follow-up to Rio's BAFTA-winning 2017 film, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad.

Kate said at the time: "We're really lucky, considering I've come in and haven't known the kids all their lives. We are a tight family unit and if you looked in, you'd just see happiness."

Kate has shared touching snaps on her Instagram, showing the close bond she has with her stepkids. From cuddles with Tia, to getting a hug from stepson Tate, it's clear the Ferdinand family has a strong bond.

No couple time for Kate and Rio Ferdinand

