Michelle Keegan looks stunning as she models her new Very collection alongside her dog Pip

It's almost impossible for anyone to steal the limelight from gorgeous Brassic star Michelle Keegan.

However, her pet chihuahua Pip most certainly gave it her best shot as she gatecrashed Michelle's latest modelling job.

In a new set of pictures, Michelle is seen posing in the latest pieces from her summer range at Very, which dropped today (June 8).

Michelle wears ruched stretch bodycon dress, £55. A smiling Pip wears her own coat (Credit: Very)

And it appears her ultimate must-have accessory is adorable Pip, who can be seen in some of the photos.

In one, the dog even looks as though she's giving a cheeky smile to the camera.

Shot outside on a gloriously sunny day, Michelle looks sensational as she pours her curves into her favourite pieces from the range.

I'm missing the glam team but, you know, I think I did an alright job.

She said: "I love the new collection. It’s lovely for the British summer and really wearable – perfect to enjoy the nice weather we’re having."

Michelle looks mellow in a yellow mini, £30 (Credit: Very)

Showing us exactly how to dress for summer, Michelle looks stunning in a selection of sundresses.

She also dressed down in jeans and a sky blue bodysuit.

Missing her glam team

However, Michelle did open up about the logistics behind the shoot – and revealed she did her own hair and make-up for the pictures herself due to lockdown.

She revealed: "I'm actually doing a whole photoshoot, missing the glam team but you know I think I did an alright job."

Michelle added of the range: "I know it's going to be a long time till we get on the beach, but this collection is perfect for today's weather when it's sunny."

Michelle also gave a shout out to her dogs – Pip and sausage dog Phoebe.

Green goddess Michelle Keegan wears dress, £35 (Credit: Very)

She added that the collection is perfect for dog walks, barbecues or a trip to the park.

The actress said: "You can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbecue or just go and meet a mate at the park."

A rep sad: "Michelle inspires us to refresh our summer style, with versatile pieces perfect for popping to the shops or lounging in the garden."

Posing "playfully", Michelle looks stunning in standout pieces including a sunshine yellow mini dress and an emerald green midi dress.

"Both perfect to slip into the warmer weather and longer evenings ahead," said the rep.

The star – wearing body, £18, and jeans, £32 – did her own glam for the shoot (Credit: Very)

There are 28 pieces in the collection, ranging from denim to sundresses and essentials including the body.

Prices range from £12 to £80, with sizes 6 to 18 on sale.

You can shop the collection here.

