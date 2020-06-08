Loose Women's Jane Moore says she doesn't know how Kate Garraway is 'still standing'

TV's Jane Moore has issued a heartbreaking update about good friend Kate Garraway as her husband Derek Draper remains in a critical condition in hospital.

After Kate's interview on Good Morning Britain last week, Jane "spent a couple of hours" with Kate at her home.

Speaking on today's Loose Women (June 8), Jane paid tribute to Kate and called her "incredibly strong".

Jane met up with Kate Garraway in the garden of her home (Credit: ITV)

She revealed: "I spent a couple of hours with her in her garden – at a safe distance – and did an interview with her."

Jane added: "We’ve always known that Kate’s incredibly strong and an amazing woman, but I honestly don’t know how she’s still standing."

The Loose Women star also spoke about Derek's condition.

She said: "It looked initially that he might have a Boris Johnson experience, kind of come out largely unscathed. But it’s attacked all his vital organs."

Jane said Derek is now "COVID free" and said he's been brought out of his induced coma.

However, she added: "He’s not regained consciousness yet but every day she’s living with this awful uncertainty."

Derek remains critically ill in hospital (Credit: ITV)

And doctors are preparing Kate for the fact that he may "never recover".

Jane revealed: "Now she’s talking about maybe living with a new normality. They’re preparing her and saying maybe the new normality is maybe he’ll never recover."

Source of strength

One huge source of strength for Kate during Derek's coronavirus battle is the couple's two children, Darcey and William.

"The children are being incredibly strong, she’s getting a lot of strength from them," Jane revealed.

Kate appeared on GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Kate also issued a plea to Brits heading to the park and cramming on to the country's beaches.

Jane revealed: "Kate said: 'I would never judge anybody for wanting to lead a normal life. But all I would say is this virus, you don’t know where it’s going to go or what it’s going to do to you."

