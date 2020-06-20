Michelle Keegan 'set to become a WAG as Essex football team tries to sign Mark Wright'

TV fave Michelle Keegan could be set to become the most glamorous WAG in the UK, according to a report.

The Sun reckons her husband Mark Wright is wanted by football club Billericay Town.

The tabloid reports the non-league side’s boss Jamie O’Hara fancies giving former reality TV star Mark a deal for next season.

A pay-as-you-play deal could be worth up to £600 a week.

Michelle Keegan already lives the celebrity life (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ex Coronation Street star Michelle has some performing experience of playing a WAG of sorts, having portrayed Bobby Moore’s wife Tina in an ITV drama in 2017.

Mark, who found fame in TOWIE, was regarded highly by the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham as a youngster.

It would make Michelle Keegan easily Britain’s most glamorous WAG.

He also played professionally for Southend United with 21 appearances before his days on the pitch came to an end in 2011.

Most recently he showed off his silky skills in Soccer Aid charity games in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Man of the Match

His first Soccer Aid appearance saw him bag a spectacular goal from a free kick. He won Man of the Match for his efforts.

According to the newspaper, Jamie was overheard saying he believes he can convince Mark to come on board.

'Gobsmacked'

A source told The Sun: "Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch."

They continued: "He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.

"Now Jamie has offered him a late lifeline back into football. It won’t be a groundbreaking wage but it could see him earning money to play the sport he loves again.

"And it would make Michelle easily Britain’s most glamorous WAG. The locals in Billericay are going to be gobsmacked."

Fitness fan Mark reportedly signed for St Neots in January 2012 but did not lace up his boots due to I’m A Celebrity.

His brother Josh is also a footballer, having played professionally since 2007. Clubs he has turned out for include Charlton, Millwall and Bradford and he is currently with Leyton Orient.

Five years married

Michelle and Mark married in 2015. They recently shared memories of their big day to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

The couple uploaded photos from their special ceremony to their Instagram accounts, while paying tribute to each other with adorable messages.

Mark also took delivery of a bunch of flowers to give to Michelle.

Online Mirror published a pic of him holding a huge bouquet of yellow flowers in the drive of their Essex home.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Michelle for comment.

