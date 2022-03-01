Katie Price reveals real reason behind rehab visit after attempting to ‘take her own life’

In the latest Katie Price news, the star has revealed that her children saved her life after she attempted to take her own life.

The 43-year-old former glamour model, who is a proud mum to five kids, has always been open about her struggles with mental health.

In a new interview, Katie opened up on her previous rehab stint and the real reason for getting help.

Katie Price checked herself into rehab in September last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price news

Mum-of-five Katie checked herself into rehab facility The Priory in September last year.

It followed shortly after the star was involved in a drink-drugs crash near her home in Sussex.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Katie explained how her mental health was affected at the time.

The kids saved me

She told the publication: “I tried to kill myself before I ended up in the Priory.

“The only reason I didn’t was because of my children. So, if my kids weren’t here I wouldn’t be here today. Fact. The kids saved me.”

In her upcoming BBC documentary, What Harvey Did Next, Katie’s mum Amy also reflects on her daughter’s mental state after the crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Read more: Katie Price fans stunned as they spot something ‘different’ about star in latest snap

In a preview for the episode, Amy discusses the ordeal alongside Katie.

She says: “For me to have a phone call at 6.30 in the morning saying, ‘I’ve just had a crash, I’m ever so sorry mum’ and it was unbelievable. We just couldn’t believe it.

“And then I was speaking to this guy who actually got you out of the car and he was saying, ‘I don’t know how she survived this’. When you said to me at the time, ‘Well, why am I still here?’ It’s awful for a mother to hear that.”

Katie opens up on her mental struggles

It certainly isn’t the first time that Katie has openly discussed her past problems.

In February last year, the mum-of-five spoke about “planning her own suicide” on BBC Northern Ireland’s Nolan Live.

The radio appearance took place months before Katie’s most recent crash.

Katie says that her children ‘saved her’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about a separate rehab stint, she said: “You just have to get on with it. I went to The Priory last year, because I had a lot of things to deal with, and I think speaking to a therapist just helps you prepare for it.

“I say to anyone out there, if you are suffering with mental health, and this pandemic doesn’t help, just talk to someone – if you’re feeling low, talk to someone.”

The radio host then asked Katie: “What was crunch point for you?”

Read more: Katie Price drops bombshell on Lorraine as she reveals baby plans

She responded: “I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up.

“I’m only human, I’m strong but there’s only so much you can take and I could have either committed suicide or got help.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.