Katie Price’s year from hell: Timeline from assault horror to drink-drive crash

Katie Price has had one hell of a year, and it’s been tough keeping up with all the latest news.

The ex-glamour model has fallen hard after career woes and getting into trouble with the police.

But how did it all begin?

It’s been tough keeping up on all the latest Katie Price news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price allegedly assaulted

Katie was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of the morning on August 23, 2021.

The mum-of-five revealed she was forced to “run away” after an “unprovoked attack” at home.

She was left with minor injuries, and her ‘£50,000’ engagement ring from her fiancé, Carl Woods, was stolen.

A source at the time told The Sun: “Katie is considering getting a security team in place and has spoken to guys she has used in the past. She is also thinking about getting a panic alarm so that she feels even safer.

“Katie’s priority is feeling safe and she’ll do anything – including 24/7 security forming a ‘ring of steel’ around her – to make sure that’s the case.”

Alleged attacker bailed

An unnamed man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was later released on bail.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said at the time: “A 32-year-old man arrested following reports of an assault on 23 August has been re-bailed until later this week.”

He has since been bailed three times.

Read more: Katie Price enjoys day out with her mum and sister after latest woes

Katie Price and Carl Woods are planning to get married soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie forced to shut down split claims

As her assault debacle raged on, Katie was forced to face claims her relationship was breaking down.

Reports emerged Katie allegedly told friends at the National Television Awards that they were over.

Hitting back at the claims, she responded: “It’s such a shame, having such a good night. These awful stories about me coming out. In fact, I never went out and said I’ve dumped Carl.”

Following reports her attacker had been released, Katie and Carl jetted off to Turkey to spend some time together.

A source at the time said: “Katie left for Turkey this morning – she needs a few days to clear her head after everything that’s been going on.

“She’s going back to where she stayed after the surgery – she needs to relax and enjoy the sun for a few days.”

Katie Price arrested for drink driving

Katie was hospitalised and arrested after she crashed her car in West Sussex on September 28, 2021.

The TV star was charged with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

She appeared in court the following day, where she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Four months later, Katie received a suspended sentence.

According to the prosecution, Katie had consumed cocaine, vodka and lemonade before the crash.

According to the latest Katie Price news, the star was questioned by police last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

In addition, Katie was ordered to undergo 100 hours of unpaid community work.

One of the conditions of staying out of jail was that she would enter a rehab facility. On November 1, she was pictured leaving the Priory following a stay.

Katie embroiled in a feud with Peter Andre’s wife

Now in January 2022, Katie hit out at Emily Andre on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

Katie claimed that Emily prevented her 14-year-old daughter Princess from visiting during her stay in rehab.

She wrote: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so-called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.”

She went on to label Emily as “fake” and said the public don’t know the real her.

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photoshoots yet covers her own children’s faces up! You’re so two-faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public,” she added.

Katie Price is locked in a feud with Emily Andre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie faces questions from police

The star’s woes continued after police were reportedly called to the reality star’s home on Friday (January 21). It’s alleged that Katie has been accused of texting her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée.

Katie was banned from contacting Kieran’s ex for five years in 2019.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 5:45 pm on Friday (21 January) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Have you kept up with the latest Katie Price news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.