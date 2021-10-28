The man who allegedly attacked Katie Price has been bailed for a third time, according to latest reports.
Mum-of-five Katie was attacked by an unknown male in his thirties at the end of August.
But, despite arresting a suspect, he has now been bailed again.
Katie Price latest: Man re-bailed for a third time
A spokesperson told The Sun that the man in question has been bailed again while Essex Police continues its investigation.
The spokesperson said: “A man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on 23 August has been re-bailed until next month.”
After the arrest on August 23, he was re-bailed until September 20.
And now he has been re-bailed in October.
‘Violent attack’
Back in August, police were called to a residential address in the village of Little Canfield, Essex.
Katie had claimed to the police that she had been the victim of a “violent attack”, and spent the night in hospital.
She later told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.”
“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet.”
What else happened to Katie this autumn?
Katie, whose engagement ring was reportedly taken during the incident, soon quit social media after she received online abuse following the “assault”.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “She doesn’t need to be seeing trolls’ comments on her Instagram, so she’ll have a break for a few days and leave it all to her team to post.”
Katie’s nightmare late summer and autumn continued after she was involved in a car accident.
She’s currently spending time in rehab centre The Priory.
