Katie Price latest: Alleged attacker re-bailed for a third time
By Paul Hirons

The man who allegedly attacked Katie Price has been bailed for a third time, according to latest reports.

Mum-of-five Katie was attacked by an unknown male in his thirties at the end of August.

But, despite arresting a suspect, he has now been bailed again.

Katie was involved in the incident in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokesperson told The Sun that the man in question has been bailed again while Essex Police continues its investigation.

The spokesperson said: “A man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on 23 August has been re-bailed until next month.”

After the arrest on August 23, he was re-bailed until September 20.

And now he has been re-bailed in October.

Katie said she was violently attacked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in August, police were called to a residential address in the village of Little Canfield, Essex.

Katie had claimed to the police that she had been the victim of a “violent attack”, and spent the night in hospital.

She later told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.”

“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet.”

Katie and fiancé Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie, whose engagement ring was reportedly taken during the incident, soon quit social media after she received online abuse following the “assault”.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “She doesn’t need to be seeing trolls’ comments on her Instagram, so she’ll have a break for a few days and leave it all to her team to post.”

Katie’s nightmare late summer and autumn continued after she was involved in a car accident.

She’s currently spending time in rehab centre The Priory.

