Peter Andre has been supported by fans following ex Katie Price’s scathing attack on his wife Emily.

The former glamour model lashed out at the NHS doctor in a now deleted social media post yesterday (January 9).

In the since removed outburst, Katie claimed that Emily prevented her 14-year-old daughter Princess from visiting her in rehab.

Peter and Emily Andre fans have rushed to support the couple following Katie Price’s outburst (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre’s wife Emily criticised by Katie Price

Katie made the claims alongside a recent magazine cover featuring Emily’s views on parenting a blended family.

However, the star appeared to take issue with Emily’s quotes from the article.

As well as her own children with Peter, the doctor is a stepmother to 16-year-old Junior and Princess.

Read more: Katie Price urged to stay ‘natural’ by fans as she poses in makeup free selfie

In the since deleted post, Katie went on to share: “My mouth has been shut for so long but I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

Katie made a series of claims about Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the Mail Online, Katie went on to claim that Emily stopped her daughter Princess from visiting her in rehab.

The mum-of-five continued: “She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn’t have a clue about mental health.

“Oh and stopped my daughter from visiting me at The Priory when she wanted to see her mum. She is so jealous of my relationship I have with Princess and puts me down.

You’re so two faced!

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business. You’re so two faced and definitely not the person you portray to the public.”

She concluded: “I think you’re a disgusting person so stop trying to interfere in my life.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Katie, Emily and Peter for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Emily supported by fans

While the couple are yet to speak out over the claims, Pete took to social media to share a series of rare snaps from their daughter Amelia’s birthday last night.

Alongside a video of son Theo at the party, Peter wrote: “Theo taking the dive at @airhopguildford for Amelia’s birthday party. Fun day @dr_emily_official.”

Meanwhile, Emily said: “Such an amazing party for Millie @airhopguildford. I think the kids will definitely sleep well tonight! I felt knackered just watching. Happy birthday lovely girl x.”

Read more: Katie Price criticised over Good Morning Britain appearance as she reflects on ‘traumatic’ crash

Fans rushed to support the pair in the comments, with one saying: “I’m so sorry you have to put up with KP, your wife Emily is absolutely amazing. I hope she and your children aren’t affected by such toxic, vile comments.”

A second added: “You are pure class Emily. Do not rise to the [bleep] happy birthday to Millie.”

A third wrote: “It’s like watching a cheap can of cider put down a sparkling glass of Dom Perignon. You are pure class Mrs Andre and keep doing what you are doing.”

Emily is a stepmother to Princess and Junior (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a fourth said: “They go low, you go high. I admire your dignity. Happy birthday to Millie.”

A fifth commented: “Just wanted to say that Emily is a beautiful person inside and outside and an outstanding wife and mother and nurse. Jealous people are so sad in themselves.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.