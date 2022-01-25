Katie Price has enjoyed a day out with her terminally mum and her sister in latest news.

The 43-year-old shared the moment on her Instagram last night for her 2.6 million followers to see.

Latest Katie Price news

Katie enjoyed a family day out (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie was embroiled in even more controversy over the weekend as she was reportedly arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Sussex Police confirmed a woman in her 40s had been “released under investigation” while “inquiries continue”.

Read more: Katie Price insists she wants ‘no revenge’ on exes and claims the ‘truth will come out’

ED! contacted reps for Katie for comment.

Amid the reports, Katie took to Instagram after spending quality time with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The star seemingly ignored all the drama surrounding her at the moment, by uploading a sweet family snap for her 2.6 million followers to see.

In the photo, Katie, her sister Sophie, and her mum, Amy, can be seen out on a walk with Sophie’s baby.

Out for the day with mum and sis.

“Out for the day with mum and sis,” Katie captioned the post.

Following her drink-drive sentencing last month, Katie has been in and out of the news.

More Katie Price news?

January hasn’t been quiet for Katie (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old launched an attack on Peter Andre‘s wife, Emily.

She called the 32-year-old a “disgusting person” and claimed she wasn’t “innocent”.

Last week, the star claimed that she didn’t want revenge on her ex-husbands, even though they tried to “ruin my life”.

Read more: Katie Price shows off yet another dramatic look on Instagram

She then said that she was fully focusing on her future with Carl Woods. She then said she was “getting married and having babies and committed to being back to a woman in power”.

Katie returns to screens tomorrow (January 26) on Channel 4 with Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion. It airs at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.