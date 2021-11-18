Katie Price shares Instagram snap of The Priory as she returns after Las Vegas trip

Katie Price on Instagram has revealed that she has returned to The Priory after her break in Las Vegas with Carl Woods.

And in the social media post, the mum-of-five said it was a “well needed session”.

Katie said she was about to head back into The Priory (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price show on Instagram?

Katie, 43, and fiancé Carl enjoyed a week-long stint in Sin City, with rumours of a weekend wedding that never quite materialised.

Now the couple is back in the UK, it was straight back into The Priory for more rehab.

Read more: Kieran Hayler says he’s ‘sad’ for kids over Katie Price and Carl Woods’ Vegas trip

Subsequently, Katie shared a snap of the outside of the facility with fans on her Instagram Stories.

And she captioned the image, “Well needed session today”.

Katie and Carl before their Vegas trip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Katie go back to The Priory?

Katie spent time at the infamous celebrity rehab and therapy centre after her horrific car accident in September.

A court ordered her to complete a course of rehab at The Priory, but now it seems Katie is continuing to check in to seek help.

Next month, Katie is heading back to court to receive sentencing on a drink driving charge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Why did Katie and Carl go to Vegas?

Katie and Carl travelled to Vegas and many expected the pair to tie to the knot.

However, even though she was pictured with luggage written with the words ‘Katie Woods’ on it, there apparently was another reason for their visit.

Subsequently, Katie revealed all on Instagram.

Read more: ‘Real reason’ Katie Price and Carl Woods went to Vegas after marriage rumours

She said: “Hey everyone, so we’re back from our trip.

“We were out filming some YouTube content and documenting how easy it would be to get married in Vegas showing the various steps involved.”