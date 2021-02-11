Katie Price has revealed she “planned her own suicide” last year after reaching “crunch point” in latest news.

The 42-year-old reality star spoke openly on her past mental health struggles during a radio appearance.

During the chat, Katie admitted she let her problems “build up” before eventually getting help in rehab.

Katie Price has revealed she ‘planned her suicide’ (Credit: Quest Red)

What did Katie Price say?

Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland’s Nolan Live, Katie told host Stephen Nolan how she manages to stay positive.

As well as looking after 18-year-old disabled son Harvey, the star’s mum, Amy, is also battling a terminal lung condition.

Read more: Katie Price heartache as mum Amy reveals she will die unless she receives a lung transplant

Katie explained: “You just have to get on with it. I went to The Priory last year, because I had a lot of things to deal with, and I think speaking to a therapist just helps you prepare for it.

“I say to anyone out there, if you are suffering with mental health, and this pandemic doesn’t help, just talk to someone – if you’re feeling low, talk to someone.”

The former glamour model entered into rehab last year (Credit: YouTube)

The host then asked Katie: “What was crunch point for you?”

She answered: “I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up.

I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up.

“I’m only human, I’m strong but there’s only so much you can take and I could have either committed suicide or got help.”

Thankfully, Katie turned her life around for the sake of her five children.

Katie decided to get help for the sake of her kids (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “Every time I went to do it I thought, ‘I can’t, I’ve got kids, sort yourself out’, so I asked for help, got help, and I stuck to it.

“I went to The Priory for five weeks and I’m a brand new person now.”

Katie reveals her lowest point

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie admitted she was at her “worst” while appearing on Loose Women.

The TV star was a panellist on the daytime show before leaving in 2019.

Katie couldn’t be happier with boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, she explained: “When I did Loose Women, that was at my worst when mentally I was so not with it really.

“Struggling, but I still put on a front. And now I am myself again.”

Read more: Katie Price and son Harvey show off his house as he prepares to live alone in college

Furthermore, the former glamour model admitted she feels “embarrassed” about the way she acted before seeking help at The Priory.

Since then, Katie has also given up alcohol and recently celebrated one year sober.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Katie for comment.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.