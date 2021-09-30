Katie Price documentary What Harvey Did Next axed after her drink-drive crash

Katie Price’s new documentary What Harvey Did Next has been axed after her drink drive car crash.

The former glamour model pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance this week.

She has now gone to the Priory’s rehab centre and the documentary has been shelved.

Katie is now in rehab after her car crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Katie Price?

The reality TV star crashed on the B2135 near Partridge Green, in West Sussex in the early hours of Tuesday.

Photos of the wreckage showed the car flipped onto its side.

Police attend the scene at 6.20am and arrested Katie Price on suspicion of a string of driving offences.

She was then taken to hospital.

Crawley Magistrates Court in West Sussex heard on Wednesday that Katie confessed at the scene.

The court was told she said: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

A drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine, prosecutor Debbie Jones said.

Furthermore a roadside breath test taken following the accident was positive for alcohol.

Police tweeted the picture of the crashed BMW.

Katie Price car crash

What is she doing now?

After a brief visit to her family Katie, 43, checked into the Priory rehabilitation clinic for treatment.

Her family issued a statement pleading for privacy.

I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.

They posted it on Katie’s Instagram account.

It read: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

“Today our worst fears nearly came true.

“As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.”

What’s happening with What Harvey Did Next?

According to The Sun newspaper the planned reality show about disabled son Harvey, 19, has been shelved.

Katie Price and her son Harvey (credit Splash)

A source apparently told the newspaper: “Katie had been preparing to start filming with Harvey for a new documentary but it’s been pulled.

“It would have covered Harvey’s first term at his new school but without Katie able to commit there is now show.

“Katie understand of course and hopes there may be some scope in the future to pick up where they left off.

“The BBC will want to wait to see what happens in the future before deciding what will happen with the show.”

Katie was also planning to launch a clothing brand, Little Pricey, with her younger sister Sophie.

But those plans have been put on the back burner because of the accident too.

Also, The Sun reported that investors have ‘got cold feet’ after Katie’s arrest.

