Janet Street-Porter has shared her support to Katie Price, following the star’s drink driving crash this week.

The 43-year-old former glamour model pleaded guilty to three charges in court yesterday (September 29).

Now, Janet has reached out to her former Loose Women panellist.

Janet Street-Porter has showed her support to Katie Price following her crash (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter supports Katie Price

The two previously worked together on the ITV programme.

Speaking about the star in her latest Daily Mail column, Janet started by saying that Katie was “lucky to be alive”.

Later on, she added: “Why would a mother (high on cocaine) get behind the wheel of a car at 6am to see a friend? She could have caused death and destruction and left her kids – two of whom were at home – without a mum.

Katie must have felt desperately low

“Katie must have felt desperately low.”

Janet, 74, went on to list the heartache the mum-of-five has endured in recent years.

She continued: “In spite of everything, I can’t condemn this troubled woman, it’s too easy to sneer. Katie Price deserves our love and our sympathy.”

Katie is now in rehab after her car crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Katie Price?

Katie headed to rehab shortly after her appearance in court on Wednesday.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She also admitted: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Sentencing will occur in December while she undergoes treatment at rehab facility, The Priory.

Meanwhile, Janet isn’t the only celebrity showing their support to Katie.

Following the crash, Michelle Heaton penned an emotional message to her friend.

The former Liberty X singer, who recently battled an alcohol addiction, said she would “be there” for Katie.

She wrote: “As you all know, Katie was there for me when I needed her and I of course am there for her!

“Right now, please give us all space. And sorry to those requests to myself and my manager, we will not be talking about this or doing any interviews about it, unless Katie herself or her family wish me to.

“Our friendship over 21 years is built on trust. At this point I just reiterate what her family have already said and will support all in private.

“To anyone else out there who needs help – ask for it and you’ll be surprised at the support that’s given to you. Asking is the hardest but first step.”

It comes days after Katie’s family released their own statement, where they expressed fears for her mental health.

