Katie Price’s family releases statement after she’s rushed to hospital after car crash

The family of Katie Price has released a statement sharing fears for her wellbeing after she was rushed to hospital and arrested following a car crash.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five was taken to hospital after she flipped her BMW in Partridge Green this morning. Sussex Police confirmed the person involved was above the legal limit for drink and drugs.

Katie is believed to be on a driving ban after having her licence revoked for 18 months. If so, she could face a prison sentence.

In the aftermath of the accident, Katie’s family have shared a statement on her social media, stating their worries for her and hopes that she’ll seek help.

Katie’s family hope she will get the help she needs (Credit: SplashNews)

The message read: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone. We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.”

Read more: Katie Price and sister Sophie give update on terminally ill mum

They added: “We are concerned and worried about her deeply. We know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game. But as a family, we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

“We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.”

Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Ending the statement, the family concluded: “We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.

“It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help. We hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within.

“Mental illness is not a personal failure. The Price Family xxx”

Police confirmed the driver was above the legal drink and drugs limit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened at Katie Price’s accident?

Emergency services responded to a call on Tuesday morning to Katie’s overturned vehicle, but exact details remain unclear.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

The maximum jail term for drink-driving is six months, as well as an unlimited fine.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.