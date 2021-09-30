Katie Price said her children would ‘never speak to her again’ if she took drugs one more time

Katie Price’s children warned her that they would “never speak to her again” if she ever went back to using drugs, a newspaper reports.

The 43-year-old mum-of-five has been arrested and charged after she rolled her car after what was called “an all-night booze and drugs bender”.

However, Katie herself revealed in an interview six months before about the warning she received from her children.

Katie is now in rehab after her car crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price car crash

Katie’s kids are Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, who she shares with Peter Andre, as well as Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Eighteen-year-old Harvey is from her relationship with former footballer, Dwight Yorke.

Katie’s bond with her children is strong and evident, but they issued her with a warning.

Six months before she had this week’s accident, she told The Sun newspaper that she took the decision to tell her children why she had been taking Class A drugs.

The sit-down came after she spent five weeks in The Priory at the start of 2021.

Katie has a special bond with her children (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie say in the interview?

She told the newspaper: “My kids thought I had lost the plot and was partying.

“They didn’t realise it was me breaking down trying to block things out – they needed to know the truth.

“All the kids say that I am so much better now. But they say, ‘Mum if you ever get back to how you were, we are never going to speak to you again’.”

Katie told them not to worry as she would never go back to the lifestyle.

Tragically, she is now back in rehab.

Katie and daughter Princess (Credit: YouTube)

Katie’s children responded to the crash

After Katie’s terrifying crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 28), Katie’s family issued a statement saying they were “concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health”.

The Instagram post received widespread support from celeb pals and fans alike.

And two of her children – Junior and Princess – also left messages of support.

Junior wrote: “Love you mum.”

And Princess commented: “Love you mum, so much.”