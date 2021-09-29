Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving while disqualified during court appearance following crash

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance, following a car crash on Tuesday (September 28).

The former glamour model, 43, was arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex this week.

Katie appeared in court over the incident today, where she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Mum-of-five Katie Price has pleaded guilty in court (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price pleads guilty in court after her crash

The reality star appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

According to The Mirror, she reportedly admitted: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Prosecutor Debbie Jones confirmed that a drugs wipe on Katie showed a positive reading for cocaine.

I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all

Meanwhile, ahead of her court appearance, police confirmed that Katie had been charged.

A Sussex Police statement said: “Katie Price, 43, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (29 September).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Following the crash, police shared an image of Katie’s car flipped on its side.

At the time, they confirmed: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (28 September).

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Read more: Carl Woods breaks silence after Katie Price’s crash as he vows to ‘always be there’ for her

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

Katie was taken to hospital shortly after the crash.

She is not believed to have been seriously injured.

Katie is being supported by her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s family release a statement

After the incident, Katie’s family released a statement of their own.

They explained that they have been “concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health” for some time.

The family also asked for the public to give the star space to “seek the necessary treatment.”

Part of the statement read: “We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

Read more: Katie Price’s family releases statement after she’s rushed to hospital after car crash

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.”

They added: “It takes great strength for one to acknowledge that they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and be happy within. Mental illness is not a personal failure.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s children also showed their support.

“Love you mum,” 16-year-old son Junior wrote on the post, while 14-year-old Princess said: “Love you mum, so much.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.