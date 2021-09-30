Katie Price could be facing prison after her recent car crash and admission that she took drugs before getting behind the wheel of her car.

And, while it’s easy for some to say lock her up and throw away the key, I think it’s time to look deeper at why Katie acted the way she did.

More than that, I think it’s high time we showed the former glamour girl some kindness.

She needs help and support, not judgement and incarceration.

Sending Katie Price to prison will only do more damage

Katie has been through a hell of a lot in her 43 years on the planet.

She’s been married and divorced three times, screwed over by men and fame-hungry pals more times than I’ve had hot dinners, and her childhood was traumatic – to say the least.

Katie was just seven years old when she was raped in a park.

Aged 12, a photographer took advantage of the aspiring model and took indecent pictures of her.

Her dad left when she was a youngster and, although she can’t remember it, she has previously admitted that it’s all in there somewhere.

And it doubtless had an impact in shaping the woman she grew up to become.

What do the experts think?

“Subconsciously your mind remembers everything. It is there,” Katie has said.

Liz Ritchie, integrative psychotherapist from St Andrew’s Healthcare, agrees.

She exclusively told me: “When you go through a trauma like that in your early years it shapes you in a particular way if you haven’t actually dealt with that trauma, which I suspect she didn’t.

“I suspect she didn’t take the time and I suspect probably she wasn’t allowed the time to deal with that trauma.

“That would’ve shaped her as a vulnerable person and it would’ve given her different messages. For example, maybe she deserved to be treated like that.

“That became her frame of reference in terms of her value system. Her value system was damaged. Externally, although she portrays herself very very differently, internally there is someone very very fragile.

“And that could be attributed to her early traumas that have never really been unpicked enough for Katie to allow herself to grow,” Liz added.

Fans rally round as Katie Price faces prison

Throw in her mum’s terminal illness, bankruptcy which turned Katie’s life upside down and the near-loss of her home and it’s a lot for anyone to take.

Let alone a vulnerable woman who’s hounded on social media over every move she makes.

“I’ll never condone drinking and driving but I hope she gets the help that she needs,” said one fan on Twitter.

“I hope Katie find peace, if only for those close to her,” said a second.

“Before we all become judge and jury over #katieprice, perhaps we should remember Caroline Flack and #BeKind?” a third pointed out.

No one would choose to live their life this way

I think as a society we are all too quick to play judge and jury, as the Katie fan pointed out on Twitter.

Now, I’m by no means condoning drink driving, taking drugs or driving without a license and potentially endangering lives.

That shouldn’t go unpunished.

But did Ant McPartlin go to jail, or was he given the time and space to recover from his demons?

All I’m saying is it can’t be a proactive choice to lead your life the way Katie has lately.

And, instead of sending her to jail as punishment, perhaps it would be better to look at ways to help her tackle her demons and live a happy, healthy life going forward.

