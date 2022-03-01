Katie Price’s mum reveals star’s heartbreaking question after car crash

The mum of Katie Price has opened up about what the star said after her drink-drive car crash.

Katie crashed her car back in September 2021 and later entered rehab facility, The Priory, to get treatment.

She appeared in court in December of last year and was handed a 16-week suspended sentence.

In her upcoming BBC documentary, What Harvey Did Next, Katie opens up about her crash as does her mum Amy.

Katie had a car collision back in September 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price’s mum say?

Amy admits she “couldn’t believe it” when she received a call that Katie had been in a car crash.

Read more: Katie Price’s heartbreaking confession about planning terminally ill mum’s funeral

She says in the doc with Katie: “For me to have a phone call at 6.30 in the morning saying, ‘I’ve just had a crash, I’m ever so sorry mum’ and it was unbelievable. We just couldn’t believe it.

“And then I was speaking to this guy who actually got you out of the car and he was saying, ‘I don’t know how she survived this’. When you say to me at the time, ‘Well, why am I still here?’ It’s awful for a mother to hear that.”

Amy reveals the words Katie said after her crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie says: “There’s no one to blame for me getting in that car but myself. But that night I got in the car, if people saw me and knew what was going on in my head, I wasn’t telling myself at the time, ‘Don’t get in the car’ I was like, ‘No, I just need to go.'”

Katie’s new documentary follows the star and her son Harvey, 19, as he embarks on college.

As Harvey starts his first term at specialist college, National Star, the documentary will show how Katie and her son cope with being apart.

The documentary will also delve into Katie’s arrest following her drink-drive crash.

Read more: Katie Price under fire after terminally ill mum Amy’s surprise on Mucky Mansion

It will see Katie open up about therapy and how she’s learning to cope with her struggles.

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next airs on BBC One, Monday March 7 at 9pm.

Will you be watching the documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.