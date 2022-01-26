Katie Price’s heartbreaking confession about planning terminally ill mum’s funeral

Katie Price, who stars in a new show tonight about her Mucky Mansion, is battling heartache in her personal life as her mum is terminally ill.

The star’s mum, Amy, is living with a lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Doctors had previously told Amy in 2017 that could have three to five years to live.

In her book Harvey and Me, Katie revealed she would be organising her mum’s funeral.

Katie previously spoke about organising her mum’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Price say?

She said: “I’ve accepted it now because I have to.

“She has an incurable disease and that’s just the reality of it.

“I know it sounds awful, but once we knew the prognosis, I even spoke to my mum about her funeral and what she wants for it.”

Amy has an incurable lung condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The mum-of-five added: “I think it’s much easier to organise a funeral if you know what they want.”

Amy has previously opened up about living with the lung condition and her funeral.

She said she had been writing goodbye letters to her family.

She said on The Jeremy Vine Show in 2019: “You write letters but I want my funeral to be a good one, because I will be there.”

Katie said she wants her mum at her wedding (Credit: ITV)

More recently, Katie said she would love for her mum to be at her wedding to Carl Woods.

She told OK! Magazine: “I want my mum well enough to be able to attend the wedding.

“Time is precious. Also, I want my mum to be able to rest easy knowing I’ve finally found someone I’m happy with.”

Katie returns to screens tonight for her new Channel 4 series, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

The series will follow Katie and her family as they renovate the 10-acre property.

What is Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion about?

According to Channel 4, it will show Katie “like never before” as she gets stuck into crafting, decorating and upcycling.

Katie will also discuss her mental health recovery.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion airs on Channel 4, tonight, at 9pm.

