Katie Price left her fans stunned as she posed in a latest snap alongside her fiancé Carl Woods.

The 43-year-old former glamour model took to social media to share the loved up shot whilst abroad in Thailand.

However, it led to some fans questioning Katie over her appearance.

The photo showed Katie cosying up to her partner Carl on a night out.

The star stood out in a vibrant blue vest as Carl affectionally placed his hand on her waist.

Alongside the photo, Katie shared: “Building adventures @carljwoods.”

But according to some fans, the mum-of-five looked a little different in the photo.

Taking to the comments, one said: “What’s happened to Katie? Genuinely asking. Doesn’t look like her? No offence meant.”

Another agreed: “She does look quite different here. Her face shape has changed.”

Katie Price fans questioned her appearance on her latest snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “Katie’s changed so much.”

A fourth shared: “No idea what you’ve done but your face just looks so so different?”

In addition, a sixth posted: “You looked nothing like this on Lorraine! Who are you trying to fool.”

However, others were quick to gush over Katie in the photo.

One penned: “Wow @katieprice you look beautiful.”

“He’s a lucky man,” a second declared, while a third added: “Lovely picture and you both look gorgeous.”

Katie is currently abroad with Carl Woods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie addresses her appearance on Lorraine

Meanwhile, it comes after Katie recently sat down with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show.

During the chat, Lorraine briefly mentioned the star’s past surgeries.

She told the mum-of-five: “I’m looking at you now and I want to say to you, don’t have any more work. You’re fine!”

Katie quickly responded: “You sound like my mother!”

She also spoke about her recent eyebrow lift procedure, saying: “My mum was like, ‘What are you doing that for?’ I’m like, ‘Mum, just realise I’m in my 40s now.’

“I did my whole career natural, apart from the boobs, I am going to have surgery. It’s what I want, just accept it and don’t drive yourself mad.”

