Gogglebox favourite Izzi Warner has left fans gushing as she shared an adorable snap of her children playing in the garden.

The 25-year-old Channel 4 star took to Instagram yesterday to post the shot of her son Bobby and daughter Bessie on the swing set.

The photo showed the youngsters laughing away as five-year-old Bobby pushed his little sister.

What did Izzi Warner share?

Captioning the family snap, the Gogglebox star wrote: “Fun in the garden after school with my darlings.

“Also anyone else’s garden/plants being neglected now were allowed out of the house.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “Awww wow. How pretty are those blue eyes.”

A second gushed: “Absolutely adorable.”

Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner delighted fans as she shared a snap of her two children (Credit: Channel 4)

A third added: “Your daughter so looks like you!!”

The TV star shares her children with partner Grant, with Izzi introducing their baby girl on the Channel 4 show at the beginning of March.

Izzi and Ellie return to Gogglebox

Izzi is a Googlebox regular, usually appearing with sister Ellie as they share their hilarious views on popular TV programmes.

Last week, the duo left viewers disgusted as they discussed their “vile” bathroom habits.

Izzi appears alongside sister Ellie on Gogglebox (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ellie kicked off the conversation and said: “I don’t get the fear of pooing at work, I just bum pad it and flush straight away.”

Izzi joined in with her confession: “If I do have to, to the point where I’m touching cloth…”

She continued: “I go to the sixth floor – there’s nobody up there on the sixth floor – disabled toilet, so there’s no chance of being rumbled.

“Because even when I go at home, I have to tell Gram, ‘Don’t come within six feet of the toilet door’, I go in, lock the door and I put my music on.”

Izzi shares her children with boyfriend Grant (Credit: Channel 4)

Ellie took it one step further with her confession: “I poo with the toilet door open, I’ll have a conversation with Nat.”

It certainly isn’t the first time the sisters have caused controversy on the Channel 4 series.

Last month, they revealed they love nothing more than a cup of tea when they eat fish and chips, which led to a huge debate.

The two also left viewers angered after they seemingly broke social distancing rules during lockdown.

