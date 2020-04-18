The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 18th April 2020
Gogglebox fans confused over lack of social distancing again

Sisters Ellie and Izzy were seen together again

By Carena Crawford
Gogglebox fans were left confused after watching last night's episode as sisters Ellie and Izzi were filming together despite not living in the same house.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the UK is on strict lockdown rules. It means no one is allowed to move between houses and therefore must isolate with the people they live with.

Sisters reunited on Gogglebox

Viewers of the Channel 4 show know sisters Ellie and Izzi don't live together. Recently Ellie was seen with her boyfriend instead of her sibling.

Ellie and her boyfriend Nat appeared together (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox viewers beg for extra episodes during lockdown

But last night (Friday, April 17) the sisters were back together - albeit sitting on separate sofas at a distance.

Channel 4's message at the start of the show insisted all social distancing rules were being adhered too, but viewers weren't so sure.

Ellie and Izzy back together on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans not impressed

Gogglebox responds

In response to the concerns show creator Tania Alexander retweeted a message from someone telling the worriers to 'stop moaning'.

It said: "There are some amount of whinging fannies watching #Gogglebox tonight, Channel 4 announced before the show started that everyone is following the guidelines, so please, stop your moaning."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Ofcom complaints

Ofcom received complaints over the social distancing issue at the start of lockdown.

At the time of the complaints, a Channel 4 spokesperson revealed that they filmed recent episodes BEFORE Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement.

They added that going forward "stricter filming protocols" were in place. And safety of crew and stars of the show was "paramount".

Since then, there have been some changes to show, with Izzi being replaced by sister Ellie's boyfriend while Jenny and Lee have decided to spend lockdown living together.

Lee confirmed the decision on Twitter. He wrote: "Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER. Friends with no benefits I may add, an hour of laughs, stay safe, stay well."

He also posted a video of the pair clapping for NHS workers last Thursday.

Sticking to guidelines

The channel confirmed that there are now special cameras to catch the Gogglers' reactions when watching TV.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming, said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters.

"And though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it's also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

