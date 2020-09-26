Gogglebox viewers had mixed reactions to one revelation about cups of tea and fish and chips last night that seemingly divided the nation.

Leeds-based Ellie and Izzi revealed they love nothing more than a cup of tea when they eat fish and chips, and a full debate broke out on social media.

Whilst some viewers agreed with the girls, many were horrified at their guilty pleasure.

Ellie and Izzi joined Gogglebox in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox viewers say?

Some Gogglebox viewers agreed with Ellie and Izzi that the perfect drink for fish and chips is a cup of tea.

Definitely a cup of tea with Fish and Chips 😋🥰 #Gogglebox — Sarah Tully (@ScattySar) September 25, 2020

You must have a cup of tea with fish and chips. The sisters from Leeds call it absolutely right #gogglebox — Mike Andrews (@mja_owl) September 25, 2020

Agree with @ellieandizzi have to have cuppa tea with fish and chips! 👍🏼☕️Why isn’t there a teapot emoji!? #Gogglebox — Carole Bowe 📚 (@Cazlar123) September 25, 2020

However, not all those watching agreed. Some were disgusted at the idea of having a brew with a fish and chip supper.

That is a crime.

One viewer tweeted: “A cup of tea with fish and chips… wtf is wrong with these folk!?”

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley slams stranger who failed to wash their hands after using the toilet

Another also hated the combination, tweeting: “Of all the gross habits, swigging tea while eating is very low down on the list, surely.”

Some Gogglebox viewers could not get over the combination. One even went so far as joke it was a ‘crime’.

Sorry did she just say fish and chips with A CUP OF TEA?? That is a crime. #Gogglebox — September 28th 🥳💁🏽‍♀️ (@Madebyshek) September 25, 2020

The debate continued on social media with some viewers claiming it was ‘peak British’.

Tea and fish and chips its peak British 🤗🙌 #Gogglebox — Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) September 25, 2020

Gogglebox stars Mary and Marina warm hearts with their singing performance

Those watching Channel 4 last night were also treated to another cup of tea moment – this time, by best friends Mary and Marina.

The elderly pair sang along to Binnie Hale’s 1937 hit A Nice Cup of Tea, and delighted viewers at home.

The best friends were word perfect as they sang along with Channel 5’s Yorkshire Tea Vs PG Tips: Battle of the Brews.

One viewer tweeted: “Sorry, Mary and Marina singing the tea song is my new favourite thing.”

Another agreed. They tweeted: “Mary and Marina singing about a cup of tea… they’re so precious.”

Gogglebox continues on Friday from 9pm on Channel 4.

