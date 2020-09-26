Catherine Tyldesley has slammed a woman who failed to wash her hands after using a public toilet.

The former Coronation Street star addressed the incident on Instagram on Friday (September 25), telling fans she even went as far as calling the stranger out.

The actress filmed herself in her car as she complained following a gym visit.

Catherine Tyldesley has slammed a woman who failed to wash her hands (Credit: Instagram Stories / auntiecath17)

What did Catherine Tyldesley say?

Cath explained: “I’ve just seen a lady at the gym go for a tinkle and then not wash her hands.”

She added: “Despite the fact [bleepy] Miss Rona is everywhere, this bird did not wash her hands.

“Stand with me people! If you see somebody not washing their hands, do what I did today and call them out by going, ‘Ew!'”

The former Corrie favourite hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind over the ongoing pandemic.

The former Coronation Street star addressed the situation with her followers on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine gets real about coronavirus

She previously revealed her husband Tom Pitfield suffered from coronavirus while on holiday in Dubai.

The couple were on holiday in November when Tom fell ill.

Appearing on Lorraine, Cath said: “He got taken to hospital and I stayed with him… they thought initially it was some kind of pneumonia.

“I revealed this on Instagram once the holiday was over and so many people got in touch with me, I’d say at least eight people DM’d me saying they were on that flight and they got it.”

Catherine has been open about her views on coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress also announced that her grandfather had passed away from coronavirus back in June.

Meanwhile, her mother spent almost a week in intensive care suffering from COVID-19.

She told the Good Morning Britain panel: “I think there are so many people going through really difficult times at the moment.

“For the first few weeks, lockdown was a bit of a joy for me, to be with my boys and spend time at home. And then my mum became poorly, and spent a week in ICU. Then my grandfather passed away.”

Cath has said her husband Tom once had coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Catherine working on next?

Cath is set to take on an exciting role in new ITV drama Viewpoint.

The actress will star alongside Noel Clarke, Alexandra Roach and Amy Wren in the upcoming TV series.

Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, she wrote: “So excited! I can finally reveal! Awesome cast. Incredible writing. You guys will love this xxx.”

The five-part series follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a Manchester community.

