Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford has shared a very cute picture with his stunning girlfriend.

The 26-year-old shared an even sweeter accompanying message: “My Mrs and best mate, what more could I ask for 🥰, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend 😂 This was taken last year FYI.”

Younger sister Sophie, 24, replied by saying: “Love you guys.”

It seems Pete has been with his gorgeous girlfriend for some time as a friend commented: “Finally!”

What attracted the beautiful Paige to the TV star Pete?

Some of Pete’s followers remarked that Paige looks like Hollywood actress Denise Richards.

But other comments caused disagreement among his fans.

Several suggested that Pete was punching above his weight – one said: “Jesus Christ, batting well above there lad. Congrats.”

Others hinted that they thought Pete had only pulled Paige because he’s a television star.

“What attracted the beautiful Paige to the TV star Pete? #wayoftheworld #punching,” said another.

Shocked, some Instagrammers hit back, with one saying: “All these ‘you’re punching’ comments are fully pissing me off.

“Things I’d give to be with someone as funny as him.”

Another fan remarked: “Lucky girl – imagine being with somebody this happy and funny!”

Sophie and Pete have been TV starts since 2018 (Credit: Channel 4)

Do Pete and Sophie from Gogglebox have real jobs?

Pete and Sophie have been making Gogglebox viewers belly laugh since they joined the show in 2018.

Away from the Channel 4 hit, they still have their ‘everyday’ careers; Sophie works as a shop window dresser while Pete has a job in the insurance industry.

The siblings, from Blackpool, have a brother named Harry and a sister called Lucy.

