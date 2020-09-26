Gogglebox Siddiqui
TV

Gogglebox viewers confused as Umar Siddiqui is replaced by family member Raza

Raza Siddiqui was a hit with viewers

By Niamh Spence
| Updated:

Gogglebox viewers were left confused when favourite family the Siddiquis had a change in their usual trio.

The Siddiqui family have been appearing in the show since 2013, and viewers are used to seeing brothers Baasit and Umar alongside dad Sid.

The Siddiqui family have been on Gogglebox since 2013
The Siddiqui family have been on Gogglebox since 2013 (Credit: Channel 4)

Whilst there have occasionally been other members of the Siddiqui family making an appearance, Gogglebox viewers felt confused when brother Raza took over from Umar in parts of Friday (September 25) night’s show.

Read more: Shane Richie ‘would love to return to EastEnders’, says son Shane Nolan

The family, based in Derby, have been long-running favourites on the show since first joining over seven years ago.

Gogglebox viewers had mixed reactions over Raza Siddiqui
Gogglebox viewers had mixed reactions over Raza Siddiqui (Credit: Channel 4)

Eagle-eyed Gogglebox viewers spotted the cast change

Viewers watching the Channel 4 show took to social media to ask whether this cast change was permanent.

One confused viewer tweeted: “Who the [bleep] hell has snuck onto the Siddiquis’ couch in Gogglebox?!”

Who’s the new hot brother in the Siddiqui family?!

Another shared, using all capitals: “DIFFERENT SIDDIQUI”

A third said: “Hang on! That’s a new brother!”

Not everyone was a fan of the new line up either, as one said: “Can’t be coping with the Siddiqui shuffle!”

However one viewer was a fan of Raza’s special appearance, tweeting: “Wait… who’s the new hot brother in the Siddiqui family?! They’ve got some good genes going on there!”

Raza has appeared on the show previously, but isn’t a regular face due to work commitments. However, he proved a hit after joining in some of the political jokes with his family.

What else happened on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox viewers were also divided as families discussed which tea brand is best.

Leeds-based Ellie and Izzi led the debate whilst watching Yorkshire Tea Vs PG Tips: Battle of the Brews on Channel 5.

Whilst in the discussion, Ellie confessed that she loves having a cup of tea with fish and chips, saying she likes to wash down the grease with the brew.

– Gogglebox continues on Friday (October 2) from 9pm on Channel 4 

Would did you think of this story? Let us know on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ellie Izzi Gogglebox
Gogglebox viewers split after Ellie and Izzi’s fish and chips with tea debate
Mark Wright baby pic
Mark Wright fans slammed for ‘inappropriate’ baby comments as he welcomes new arrival to the family
Catherine Tyldesley
Catherine Tyldesley slams stranger who failed to wash their hands after using the toilet
Anna Norbury Brookside
Anna Norbury: Former Brookside actress dies aged 26
Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield inspects damage to neighbour’s property after storm
The Chase annoying contestant
The Chase: Viewers ‘happy’ as Mark Labbett defeats ‘annoying’ contestant