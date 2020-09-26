Gogglebox viewers were left confused when favourite family the Siddiquis had a change in their usual trio.

The Siddiqui family have been appearing in the show since 2013, and viewers are used to seeing brothers Baasit and Umar alongside dad Sid.

The Siddiqui family have been on Gogglebox since 2013 (Credit: Channel 4)

Whilst there have occasionally been other members of the Siddiqui family making an appearance, Gogglebox viewers felt confused when brother Raza took over from Umar in parts of Friday (September 25) night’s show.

Read more: Shane Richie ‘would love to return to EastEnders’, says son Shane Nolan

The family, based in Derby, have been long-running favourites on the show since first joining over seven years ago.

Gogglebox viewers had mixed reactions over Raza Siddiqui (Credit: Channel 4)

Eagle-eyed Gogglebox viewers spotted the cast change

Viewers watching the Channel 4 show took to social media to ask whether this cast change was permanent.

One confused viewer tweeted: “Who the [bleep] hell has snuck onto the Siddiquis’ couch in Gogglebox?!”

Who’s the new hot brother in the Siddiqui family?!

Another shared, using all capitals: “DIFFERENT SIDDIQUI”

A third said: “Hang on! That’s a new brother!”

Not everyone was a fan of the new line up either, as one said: “Can’t be coping with the Siddiqui shuffle!”

Can't be coping with the Siddiqui Shuffle! 🧐 #Gogglebox — Sue Snowden (@sjsno) September 25, 2020

However one viewer was a fan of Raza’s special appearance, tweeting: “Wait… who’s the new hot brother in the Siddiqui family?! They’ve got some good genes going on there!”

Raza has appeared on the show previously, but isn’t a regular face due to work commitments. However, he proved a hit after joining in some of the political jokes with his family.

What else happened on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox viewers were also divided as families discussed which tea brand is best.

Leeds-based Ellie and Izzi led the debate whilst watching Yorkshire Tea Vs PG Tips: Battle of the Brews on Channel 5.

Whilst in the discussion, Ellie confessed that she loves having a cup of tea with fish and chips, saying she likes to wash down the grease with the brew.

– Gogglebox continues on Friday (October 2) from 9pm on Channel 4

Would did you think of this story? Let us know on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.