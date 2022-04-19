Emmerdale fans don’t think they’ve seen the last of serial killer Meena Jutla yet.

The evil nurse, played by Paige Sandhu in the ITV soap, will be spending the next 75 years in prison after being found guilty of three murders.

She was taken to her cell in last night’s (Monday 18 April) episode, ending her reign of terror.

Fans are predicting a return for Meena (Credit: ITV)

Could Meena make a surprise return for Emmerdale’s 50th?

But some viewers are saying they think Meena could make one last appearance.

The soap will celebrate its Golden Jubilee in October, already unveiling a special logo for the occasion.

Bosses have also promised fans lots of exciting storylines to celebrate.

And Emmerdale fans on social media think Meena could be one of the surprises.

They even spotted a huge clue, suggesting that Meena won’t be languishing in a cell for the rest of her life.

Meena broke down in her cell (Credit: ITV)

Eagle-eyed viewers saw ‘I Beeker’ was written on a sign outside Meena’s cell.

This suggests that prison guard Ian Beeker is in charge of Meena.

The same Ian Beeker the killer spent time manipulating before her trial.

She asked him to help her escape by leaving a door unlocked in court.

But Beeker went back on his word, leaving Meena furious.

Meena flirted with Ian Beeker while she was awaiting trial (Credit: ITV)

Could he make it up to her by helping her escape in time for Emmerdale’s big birthday?

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this theory.

“Why do I have a feeling Meena will be back for the 50th anniversary?,” pondered one person.

Another said: “And the officer on that cell is I Beeker. Which was the guy she manipulated. Bet you they bring her back for the 50th…”

What have fans said?

A third agreed, adding: “Warped, evil Meena is coming back for revenge in October during the big 50th Anniversary week for the show, I’m calling it.

“She’ll escape from Prison! I think dull Manpreet will be killed by Meena, what is the purpose of Manpreet now?”

“Although I was premature about her departure, I reckon today won’t be the last we see of her. I think she’ll be back for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary…” predicted a fourth.

Why do I have a feeling Meena will be back for the 50th anniversary? #emmerdale @emmerdale — emma (@justanemeraldx) April 18, 2022

And the officer on that cell is I Beeker. Which was the guy she manipulated. Bet you they bring her back for the 50th…#emmerdale #meena — Vanessa Booty (@Vanessabooty1) April 18, 2022

Although I was premature about her departure, I reckon today won’t be the last we see of her. I think she’ll be back for @emmerdale’s 50th anniversary… #Emmerdale #Meena https://t.co/0Ih06wdxNs — Josh Hartley (@josh__hartley) April 18, 2022

Emmerdale always makes a big fuss about its birthdays and anniversaries.

A live episode back in October 2012, which saw Cameron Murray begin a killing spree, was broadcast to mark the show’s 40th anniversary.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

