Meena Emmerdale exit
News

Emmerdale: Meena’s exit leaves fans all saying the same thing

Bye, Meena. It's been a blast.

By Katy Brent
| Updated:

Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla finally faced the consequences of her evil actions last night (Monday 18 April).

The killer was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murders of Leanna, Andrea and Ben, leaving viewers stunned.

In her final Emmerdale scenes, Meena was seen banging on the door of her cell, begging sister, Manpreet, for help.

Meena Emmerdale exit
Meena will be in prison for 75 years (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast list in full – meet them all here!

She was heard pleading with prison guards not to ignore her in oddly moving scenes, considering she’s a serial killer.

Fans flocked to social media to praise actress Paige Sandhu for her compelling portrayal of Meena.

Taking to Twitter, viewers sent Paige messages of thanks for bringing Meena to life.

What have Emmerdale fans said about Meena?

“Absolutely brilliant – there have been times when “Meaner” and her antics have made me want to throw my telly out the window but she has been fabulous, especially when she’s gone full-on Loony Tunes (“Here comes the bride”). Congratulations to Paige Sandhu,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “I totally enjoyed Paige’s run as Meena.

“She played the heck out of the character. Gotta say I’ll miss that manipulative, malevolent, malignant mistress of murder, Miss Meena.

“And, on the other hand, I’m glad she’s gotten justice: to be alone, neglected and ignored. Perfect ending!”

Meena Emmerdale exit Manrpeet
Manpreet watches her sister’s verdict (Credit: ITV)

A third joined the conversation saying: “Meena has been one of the best characters I have watched in recent memory.

“It has been a joy to watch every part of this storyline unfold, and I have loved almost all of it. Well done to Paige Sandhu for her brilliant portrayal of this character.”

While a fourth tweeted: “Storyline took way too long and [was] unrealistic at times but it was a satisfying end to the Meena storyline. The sentencing scene, the music played during that scene and Page’s acting! Perfect end!”

Paige has a lot of fans on social media

Viewers also praised Emmerdale writers for Meena’s exit

Fans also praised the Emmerdale writers for giving Meena’s storyline a satisfying ending.

“Overall, this episode was a satisfying conclusion. Liam and Jacob got closure and Manpreet (like viewers) was able to close the door on her sister for good. I’m glad the story is over now,” wrote one viewer.

And while Meena is languishing behind bars, other fans wondered if she’d be making one final appearance later this year.

Meena lying on prison bed crying
Meena broke down in her cell (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Meena is in prison, but is it the end?

Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary in October and some viewers think Meena could escape prison for one last hurrah.

“I think Meena will be back for the 50th anniversary to cause what will be the mother of all storms then she’ll be killed off in a whodunnit,” predicted one.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays and catch up on ITV Hub

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale split Marlon Kim Billy
Emmerdale Spoilers: First look at new pics for April 25-29
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary
This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to return tomorrow as fans divided
Paul O'Grady smiles for cameras outside London underground
Paul O’Grady warns his fans to ‘beware’ as he issues plea on Instagram
Phillip Schofield smiles in navy shirt on Lorraine
Phillip Schofield reveals glimpse into skiing holiday with Hollywood hunk
EastEnders feature image Jean Linda Stacey
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 25-28
Prince Harry wearing black looking stern and the Queen smiling in yellow
Prince Harry news: Duke of Sussex breaks his silence as he details visit to Queen