Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla to haunt the village for years reveals boss Kate Brooks

Meena Jutla might be locked up in prison in Emmerdale – but that doesn’t mean she’s gone for good.

The serial killer has kept the village terrorised for months since she began her killing spree.

Meena’s end has finally arrived in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Having murdered Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, Meena’s killings came to an end when she was caught.

And now found guilty by a jury, she faces a life behind bars.

But for the villagers who survived her, Meena will loom large over them for a long time to come.

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks has revealed the devastating aftermath that will haunt the villagers for years to come.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Kate said: “This woman wreaked havoc on the village and destroyed lives.

“Liam lost his daughter, Manpreet has been through it all, and so I think we were very conscious not to tie it up in a very neat bow and say well, Meena is gone, so let’s move on.

Emmerdale: Meena Jutla will loom large even in prison

“That is not what would happen.”

She added: “There is a massive storyline for Liam and Leyla that is a direct result of what has gone down with Leanna.

“There are also huge ramifications for Charles and Manpreet, she thought her sister was mad but it turns out she was this evil, vindictive woman and she didn’t see it coming.

Meena will rot in prison in Emmerdale – but she will still terrorise the village (Credit: ITV)

“That will torment Manpreet for a long time.”

And it won’t just be those – Jacob Gallagher will also face a very different future after losing Leanna.

Kate added: “He finally found happiness for the first time with Leanna after Maya and now Meena has taken that away from him.

“He will go in a new direction.

“The ramifications will continue around the village for a very long time after Meena has gone.

“We have got loads coming up over the rest of the year.”

