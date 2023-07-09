Timeline of BBC explicit photo scandal – from police involvement to everything we know about suspended star

A “well-known” male BBC presenter has been suspended after being accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds in return for sexually explicit photographs.

Here’s how the claims and subsequent reports have unfolded so far…

May 19: Complaints made against male BBC presenter

The family of the teenager allegedly paid for the explicit photos claim to have made a complaint to the BBC back in May. The BBC confirmed this in a statement: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May.”

However, they are said to have become “frustrated” the presenter remained on air. It is also alleged he was still sending money to the teen.

Thursday July 6

The BBC is made aware of “new allegations” surrounding the star. In a statement, it said: “New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”

Friday July 7: Story emerges

The report concerning the unnamed BBC presenter’s alleged behaviour was first published on Friday evening. It included claims a 17 year old, who is now 20, was paid £35,000 for images over a period of three years. At the time it was reported that the star will be off air as the allegations are investigated.

Additionally, the alleged recipient’s mother said her child spent the cash on a crack cocaine habit. She is reported to said: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life. Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

BBC responds

Later that night, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

Saturday July 8: Social media reaction

Social media has subsequently been awash with speculation concerning who the allegations are aimed at. As a result, several high profile names have taken to Twitter to hit out at trolls abusing them without any evidence. Among them have been Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker. Additionally, Nicky Campbell is believed to have contacted police following an accusation online.

He told Twitter users on Saturday: “I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”

Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths pic.twitter.com/6lZo45U6Pe — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 8, 2023

Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the “BBC Presenter” in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me. — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2023

Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 8, 2023

‘I was shocked to see a picture of him in his underwear’

Another story from The Sun published on Saturday included claims from the alleged victim’s mother that the star was stripped to his underpants for a video call.

She claimed: “I loved watching him on TV. So I was shocked to see a picture of him sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear. I immediately recognised him.

“He was leaning forward getting ready for my child to perform for him. My child told me: ‘I have shown things’ and this was a picture from some kind of video call.”

Police involvement?

July 8 also saw the MailOnline speculate about the police becoming involved. Lawyer Nazir Afzal is quoted as saying: “The police should have been engaged as soon as they worked out whether the complaint was genuine. Where are we now – the middle of July? Six, seven weeks on. They should have advised the police that this is a matter that they should be investigating, and that should have been done weeks ago. There’s no justification for the police not having become involved as early as possible.”

Sunday July 9: Who is the male BBC presenter that’s been suspended?

The Sunday Mirror claims today (Sunday July 9) that the BBC personality partied with bosses at an awards bash after sex allegations were made against him.

If this man was aware of what was hanging over him, he certainly didn’t show it.

The tabloid reports the star attended the event with senior BBC execs. It is claimed he was seen alongside them as they enjoyed a champagne reception before the ceremony.

An unidentified guest alleged to the news outlet: “If this man was aware of what was hanging over him, he certainly didn’t show it.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says she has spoken to the BBC‘s director general (Credit: YouTube)

Government response

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has tweeted she has spoken to the BBC‘s director general Tim Davie. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport had called the allegations “deeply concerning” earlier today.

This afternoon, Ms Frazer tweeted: “I have spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively.”

She added: “Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the BBC to “get its house in order”.

“The BBC need to speed up their processes,” she said. She also called for the BBC to give “greater clarity now to what on Earth has gone on in this case, and what they’re doing to try and put it right”.

Male BBC presenter suspended

Just after 3pm today, the BBC released a statement confirming that the presenter accused of the scandal has been suspended.

It said: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature. In addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended. We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date.”

