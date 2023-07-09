Government calls for ‘urgent’ action as it issues update about BBC star accused of buying explicit pics of teen

The government will hold crisis talks with the BBC today, it’s been revealed. The news comes after a presenter was accused of paying a teenager for explicit pictures.

The story broke in The Sun over the weekend. It claimed the unnamed presenter paid the teen, who was 17 at the time, £35,000 for explicit pictures.

Earlier today (July 9), the teen’s mother alleged that she had seen a picture of the presenter in his pants. She recognised him “instantly”. She added that he was sitting there “waiting for my child to perform for him”.

It’s claimed the teen used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit.

Now, as a number of male BBC presenters break their silence on the claims, the Culture Secretary has issued a statement confirming she will meet the BBC’ director-general later today.

Tim Davie will meet with the Culture Secretary today as a result of the claims (Credit: Splash News)

Government issues statement about BBC presenter accused of inappropriate conduct

Earlier today, it was reported that Lucy Frazer will meet with Tim Davie to discuss the allegations. It comes after a presenter was accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit photos.

In a statement, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport called the allegations “deeply concerning”.

It read: “As a public service broadcaster in receipt of public funding, senior officials have stressed to the BBC that the allegations must be investigated urgently and sensitively, with the department kept informed.

“The Culture Secretary will be speaking to Tim Davie later today,” the statement then added.

Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths pic.twitter.com/6lZo45U6Pe — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 8, 2023

‘BBC needs to get its house in order’

The claims have dominated the headlines. As a result, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the BBC needs to “speed up” its process.

That’s not good enough so the BBC need to get their house in order.

The Labour MP said: “I do feel that I often come on this programme and we do start with another crisis at the BBC. The BBC do need to speed up their processes. It looks like these issues were raised in May. We’re now in July and the presenter stayed on air.

“That’s not good enough so the BBC need to get their house in order and give greater clarity to what on earth has gone on in this case and what they are trying to do to put it right,” she then added.

Stars such as Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Gary Lineker have all spoken out to strongly deny they are the presenter in question.

