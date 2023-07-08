BBC star ‘taken off air’ following accusation they ‘paid teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit pics’

A “well-known” BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs, according to The Sun.

The star, accused of giving the teen more than £35,000 since they were 17, will reportedly be off air as allegations are investigated.

Additionally, The Sun claims the alleged recipient’s mother said her child spent the cash on a crack cocaine habit.

A teenager allegedly received thousands from a BBC star for explicit photos, The Sun claims (Credit: BBC)

‘I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life’

She is reported to have told the tabloid: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

When I see him on telly, I feel sick.

“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

Furthermore, it is understood the family complained to the BBC on May 19. However, they are said to have become “frustrated” the presenter remained on air – and was also still allegedly sending money.

‘One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump’

Additionally, the mother of the now-20-year-old said they had seen cash deposits from the star in an online bank statement.

The mum is reported to have said hundreds and even thousands of pounds could be transferred at a time.

She added: “One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child.”

A view of BBC Broadcasting house in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BBC response

A BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment on The Sun’s story.

