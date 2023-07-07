‘Little baby’ among those injured at Wimbledon school where child died as witness details ‘harrowing’ scene

A “little baby” was among those injured at the Wimbledon school car crash yesterday (Thursday, July 6), it has been revealed.

One child died, while a further six people were injured during the crash yesterday morning.

Wimbledon school crash sees one child tragically die

Yesterday morning saw a shocking tragedy take place outside of a school in Wimbledon. A car crashed into the school, leaving eight injured. One child – an eight-year-old girl – was tragically killed in the accident.

The incident, which took place before 10am yesterday, saw a gold-coloured Land Rover cross a grassed area in the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. It’s understood an end of term picnic taking place.

Six adults and two children were injured in the crash. The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Met Police confirm child killed in tragic crash

Confirming the news of the child’s death, the Met Police said: “We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon.”

The local police commander for southwest London, Clair Kelland, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

The school has since issued a statement regarding the death. “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families. Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”

Little baby injured in Wimbledon school incident

It’s since been reported that a baby was amongst the injured yesterday. The baby was seen in the back of an ambulance following the crash.

An eyewitness who drove past the scene told The Times: “The girls were screaming – it was harrowing. Everyone was rushing, saying a car had just driven into the grounds.”

He drove past the scene 20 minutes later. “There was one little baby that was in the ambulance who was crying uncontrollably,” he said.

It has since been reported that those involved in the crash have “all sorts of broken bones”. The driver reportedly remains in custody.

